Photos: Rivers assembly complex demolition

December 13, 2023

The Rivers State Government has begun the demolition of the State House of Assembly building on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, for reconstruction.

The demolition commenced at about 7:30 a.m., and the process was reported to be ongoing.

As early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday, over 10 bulldozers, excavators, and other heavy-duty machines were brought to the assembly complex.

