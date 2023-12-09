Man United vs Bournemouth: Red Devils embarrassed 3-0

In Man United vs Bournemouth, Manchester United were embarrassed with three goals against the run of play. This silenced the home fans at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both teams entered the match in fine form, and Manchester United came out firing. But they were quickly behind 1-0.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing, and Marcos Senesi had scored by the time the dust began to settle on the final scoreline .

The embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday increases the pressure on Manchester United’s beleaguered boss, Erik ten Hag.

United, languishing in sixth place, have already endured several painful moments in a troubled season. But this was their lowest ebb as lowly Bournemouth ran riot.

It was Bournemouth’s first-ever win at Old Trafford. Not surprising that the Man United vs Bournemouth result earned boos for the home team.