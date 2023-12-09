Premier League Matches: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool; Villa keen to halt Arsenal

Premier League matches today will be vital. Aston Villa are looking to close the gap to Arsenal on Matchday 16 after stunning champions Manchester City in midweek.

Meanwhile, Tottenham host injury-hit Newcastle, while Chelsea travel to Goodison Park for a mouthwatering clash on Merseyside.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (Saturday, 1.30 p.m.)

Liverpool feature in yet another early kick-off this weekend and travel to Crystal Palace. A win will take them to the top of the table — at least for a few hours.

The Reds have never lost away to the Eagles in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp. Their last defeat at Selhurst Park was in November 2014.

Roy Hodgson claimed Palace fans have been “spoilt” in recent times but no side have won fewer top-flight games (one) than the Eagles since the start of October.

Brighton vs Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Brighton’s prolific form since appointing Roberto De Zerbi has seen them continue their run in the top half. They have netted 98 goals in 48 matches in 2023 and failing to score just three times.

They host a Burnley side who were dragged back down to reality by Wolves in midweek and have lost 15 of their last 19 Premier League clashes.

The Seagulls are expected to stand firm against Vincent Kompany’s side at the Amex. They they have only lost once against newly-promoted sides in the last 12 outings.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Manchester United’s win over Chelsea took them to within three points of rivals City. And they will fancy their chances of collecting another win when Bournemouth visit Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have never lost a home match against the Cherries. And only Arsenal (19) have collected more points than Erik ten Hag’s side (18) since the start of October.

Bournemouth have found their form on the road in recent weeks — winning their last two. But they have only recorded three consecutive away wins once in their history, doing so in April 2023.

Sheffield United vs Brentford (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Chris Wilder’s revamped Sheffield United squad gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool on Wednesday. But they remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Fans of the Yorkshire club can approach the clash against Brentford with a bit more optimism knowing they are unbeaten in their last five games against Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo scored but limped off in the loss to Brighton in midweek. This left the Bees without their talisman as they look to extend their run against newly promoted sides to six wins in a row.

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

After a shaky start under Gary O’Neil, Wolves are now sitting a comfortable distance away from the relegation zone. They are attempting to avoid just their second defeat in 12 matches against Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper has reportedly been given another game to save his job after the 5-0 thrashing at Fulham. But he must find a way to resolve the Tricky Trees’ dismal away form.

Hee Chan Hwang has scored seven goals in his last eight home matches in the Premier League. The South Korean will be relishing the opportunity to add more goals to his tally at Molineux.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30 p.m.)

Red-hot Villa have the opportunity to make history against Arsenal and record their 15th consecutive win on home soil.

The Gunners were the last team to walk away from Villa Park with three points. But they will need Bukayo Saka to add to his 11 goals and assists in 2023-24 if they are to be successful this time.

Unai Emery tactically outclassed Pep Guardiola last time out. But must now contend with Mikel Arteta who has guided Arsenal to 17 away wins since the start of last season.

Everton vs Chelsea (Sunday, 2 p.m.)

Chelsea have lost 17 Premier League games in 2023 and have not beaten Everton away consecutively since 2008.

But London sides have won their last three Premier League away games against the Merseysiders.

Cole Palmer continues to impress under Mauricio Pochettino. The 21-year-old has had a hand in five goals in his last four away appearances this term.

Fulham vs West Ham (Sunday, 2 p.m.)

Fulham’s record against West Ham is not pretty and the Hammers have only beaten Southampton and Tottenham more often than the Cottagers (16).

Marco Silva has had little success in London derbies since taking over. But he has watched his side score 11 times in their last three matches.

Raul Jimenez is finally firing in West London — scoring three in his last four. And the Mexican international is now tasked with helping the home side record consecutive wins for the first time this term.

Luton vs Manchester City (Sunday, 2 p.m.)

Luton and City meet for the first time since 1999 when they faced off in the third tier and the Citizens ran out 2-0 winners.

Heartbreak has been on the menu far too often for the Hatters in 2023-24 and they remain without a clean sheet after 15 games.

City recorded their fewest shots in a Premier League game (two) in the loss to Aston Villa and it was also the fewest ever managed by a Guardiola side.

Tottenham vs Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30 p.m.)

Tottenham fell twice to Newcastle last season. Now the Magpies have the opportunity to extend their unbeaten run in London to nine games when they visit N17.

Joelinton has bagged more times against Spurs (three) than any other Premier League club. And his first-ever goal in the competition came against Sunday’s opponents back in 2019.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. But the Tynesiders will be encouraged by the fact that Chelsea and Aston Villa have already won there this term. Livescore