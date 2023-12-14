IPMAN urges quick revamp of P’Harcourt refinery

By Davies Iheamnachor

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has urged the Federal Government to quickly complete the ongoing revamping of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The body spoke at the Port Harcourt Depot Unit‘s 2023 Annual General Meeting/Election, AGM, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, where Tekena ThankGod Ikpaki, was elected Chairman.

Speaking, the new chairman of the body, Ikpaki, who said his administration would ensure better leadership of the body, noted that the non-functionality of the refinery had pushed many of its members out of business.

Ikpaki advised that the facility should be completed and put in use, adding that the delay was affecting businesses in the area.

