Govt set for 3-day ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’ with 25,000 guests

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

…assures of tight security

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said adequate security will be provided at the designated venues for the 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta Countdown.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who gave the assurance at a press conference, on Friday, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos, said over 25,000 guests and participants will attend the fiesta.

Benson-Awoyinka, in company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Oloruntoyin Atekoja, said the state has put in place security measures that would prevent any form of violence during the three-day fiesta.

She said, “We have put a lot in place for security, we are working actively with all security apparatus of the state, the Nigeria Police, DSS, Civil Defence, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Neighbourhood Watch among other security operators in the state.

“We are making sure that the entire space is secure, we are ensuring that our children are well taken care of and secure as well.

‘’The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta has become an annual tradition, a celebration of music, entertainment, and the vibrant spirit of Lagos. This year, we are taking fiesta to a whole new level, with three days of non-stop excitement from December 29th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024.

‘’We are intentional in our focus of deliberately positioning Lagos State to favourably compete with developed cities of the world in terms of hosting tourism and entertainment events.’’

Benson-Awoyinka, added that the annual fiesta has over the years proven to be a very engaging and mind-blowing event, providing fun activities and entertainment for Lagosians in their various localities across the five Ibile divisions of the state.

‘’As a matter of fact, the Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta, has been serving the purpose of discovering and nurturing new talents, exposing young talented entertainers to bigger platforms while also serving as a mechanism for curbing youth restiveness that often characterizes the festive period.

‘’The three-day event, apart from showcasing the cultural activities and nurturing up-coming talented youngsters in the entertainment and creative industry, the entertainment show will also positively impact the State’s economy through massive sales of goods and services to thousands of fun and entertainment lovers throughout the duration of the event.

‘’The 2023, ’24 edition of Lagos Countdown Greater Lagos Fiesta will feature fireworks, live music concerts, Comedy, and cultural performances across the five (5) IBILE divisions of the state; namely: Ikorodu, Badagry, lkeja., Lagos and Epe.’’

According to her, “The annual end-of-the-year event, being the first in the second term in office of our Governor, will provide a non-stop 72-hour entertainment show including comedy, cultural performances, children corner, and all other entertainment components usually infused into the fiesta.

‘’The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta is going to be a fantastic way to bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcome the new one, year 2024, with a bang.

“We have lined up an incredible array of music stars who will grace the stage and thrill all fun lovers from Badagry to Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Ikeja featuring homegrown talents to international sensations, the best of Afro Beats, Highlife,Juju and Fuji,’’ she said.

Vanguard News