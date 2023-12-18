Bye elections, rerun elections may be conducted Feb 1 – INEC 

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said bye-elections and rerun elections across the country may be conducted on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to fill existing vacancies in the state and federal legislatures.

The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a meeting with leaders of political parties ahead of the elections.

Yakubu said at the end of litigation, the courts have ordered the commission to conduct rerun elections in 34 federal and state constituencies, made up of one in the Senate, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies.

The INEC boss said the commission will conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies created as a result of resignation or death of members.

He said that an authentic date for the election and a comprehensive timetable will be released at the end of the meeting with party leaders.

