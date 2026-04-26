Monthly Sanitation: Lagos taskforce arrests 50 suspected miscreants over infractions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested over 50 suspected miscreants and street urchins along the Lekki-Epe Expressway over various environmental infractions during the last sanitation exercise at the weekend.

In line with its statutory mandate to rid Lagos of criminal elements and public nuisances, the State Taskforce has embarked on a statewide monitoring and enforcement operation to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Law of 2017.

The exercise, which commenced in the early hours of Saturday, was led by the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Adetayo Akerele, who supervised operations across identified hotspots with a history of environmental violations.

In the process, the task force operatives arrested over 50 suspected miscreants and street urchins along the Lekki-Epe Expressway for disturbing public peace and attempting to exploit the restriction period to perpetrate criminal activities.

Some of the suspects were also implicated in acts that posed threats to public infrastructure, including vandalism of billboards and road signage.

Akerele said all suspects will be charged in court accordingly.

Reintroduced monthly environmental sanitation exercise forms part of the State Government’s renewed efforts to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse, open defecation, street trading, and other environmental violations, with the goal of fostering a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment.

The agency stressed that active citizen participation, alongside consistent enforcement by taskforce operatives and other relevant agencies, remains critical to achieving lasting environmental sanity across the State.

CSP Adetayo Akerele reiterated that violators of environmental sanitation laws will be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Law of 2017.

Speaking at Ile-Epo in Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, the Chairman also addressed youths in the area, urging them to actively participate in future sanitation exercises and to desist from playing street football during sanitation hours.

While there was notable compliance with restricted vehicular movement and commercial activities, the taskforce boss observed that some residents failed to actively participate in the sanitation exercise.

He stressed the importance of cleanliness in community development and called on young people to take ownership of their environment.

The following areas are covered during the monitoring exercise: Ikeja, Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, the Abattoir in Agege, Iyana-Oworo, Lagos Island, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Ijora Causeway, Ijora Underbridge, Iddo, and other parts of the State.

At Ile-Epo, the Chairman commended transport union members for taking responsibility in cleaning their surroundings, motor parks, and garages, encouraging sustained participation.

Akerele stressed that Lagos State Government remains committed to a zero-tolerance stance on environmental nuisances, as part of broader efforts to make Lagos a cleaner, safer, and more livable city for all.