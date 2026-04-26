Stop the negativity – Funke Akindele denies snubbing Pasuma in viral video

Filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele has dismissed claims that she snubbed Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma at a recent public event.

The controversy followed a video shared by an X user, #UOladiti, with the caption, “Moment Funke Akindele snubbed Pasuma in public. This is not looking good at all,” alongside an edited clip suggesting the actress ignored the singer.

Snub? Hell no. Stop the negativity pls. I saw him, greeted him, danced with him. pasuma is my Egbon. Pls you all should stop this evil. https://t.co/XygXlKJo8F — Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) April 26, 2026

Reacting, Akindele refuted the claim in a post on X on Sunday, insisting there was no incident of disrespect.

“Snub? Hell no. Stop the negativity pls. I saw him, greeted him, danced with him. Pasuma is my egbon. Pls you all should stop this evil,” she wrote.

The short viral clip, which circulated widely online, showed a crowded indoor event where Akindele was seen exchanging pleasantries. In the same moment, Pasuma appeared seated at a table, briefly looking at his phone as guests moved around the venue.

However, the footage, overlaid with bold red text claiming she “stylishly snubbed” the Fuji legend, captured only a fleeting moment, with no clear interaction between both parties within that segment.

Further context from a longer video circulating online contradicts the viral claim.

She even greeted the man first before going to greet others. Onkr pic.twitter.com/oI6QUt2W7o — Moshood🥷 (@big_show004) April 26, 2026

In the extended clip, Akindele is seen warmly greeting Pasuma, standing close to him, smiling, and engaging in friendly interaction before moving on to greet other guests, including the celebrant.

Fans of the filmmaker shared the full footage, noting that the edited version appeared selectively cut to create a misleading impression.

The event, held in honour of actress Fathia Balogun, also featured TikTok personality Ashabi Olose among other guests, with multiple recordings from different angles confirming that Akindele interacted with several attendees throughout the gathering.

The clarification comes weeks after another viral moment involving Akindele at the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, where she appeared to ignore actress Toyin Abraham when greeted—an incident that also sparked debate on social media.

Vanguard News