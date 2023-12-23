23 yrs after, MWUN reconciles with ex-leader, Ukaummunna

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, under the leadership of Prince Adewale Adeyanju, has reconciled with its pioneer President-General, Uzoije Ukaummunna, 23 years after the former leader unceremoniously left the union.

Recall that the leadership tussle that engulfed the Union and the former President -General resulted in a face-off that lasted for 23 years.

However, peace was brokered when the incumbent President – General of MWUN, a Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Prince Adeyanju alongside his entire executives decided that the protracted misunderstanding be laid to rest to pave way for a reunion with one of the union’s “founding fathers.”

A statement by the Union’s Head of Media, John Ikemefuna, said Prince Adeyanju during the meeting at the premises of the former President – General in Lagos, praised Ukaummunna for his doggedness, resilience and tolerance during the turbulent period.

He described Ukaummunna as a ‘workaholic founding father of note in the merger of the four unions in 1996 whose vein ran with milk of meekness. Your generosity is unquantifiable as you brought a lot of innovations to the Union as its first President – General.

It is on record that Uzoije purchased the property in Abuja that is today known as Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Annex. This is one amongst the numerous legacies he left behind. And we are proud to say that he is our Pioneer President-General.”

During the peace meeting, Uzoije in company of his wife thanked Prince Adeyanju for resolving the protracted crisis that had held a father and children bound.

They thanked the members of the Union for resolving to bury the hatchet and prayed that he be forgiven as well, adding that “to err is human and to forgive is divine.”

Responding, Prince Adeyanju, prayed for the couple, wishing them a happy life in good health and long life.