Redefining Security: Evolving role of private security in a changing world – Arase

Keynote addressby Dr. Solomon Arase at 3rd private security summit and 3rd annual General Meeting theemed “Redefining security”

Permit me to start by expressing my sincere gratitude for the distinct privilege of standing before respected and respectable personalities today at this esteemed summit, convened under the timely theme: “Redefining Security: The Evolving Role of Private Security in a Changing World.”

It is both an honor and a huge responsibility to address such a distinguished audience. I appreciate your presence as we embark on a journey into a critical discourse that holds profound implications for the contemporary security landscape of our dear country, Nigeria.

In a rapidly changing world, where the dynamics of security management are undergoing unprecedented transformations, our gathering here today could not have come at a better time, in view of the need to systematically address the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

The complexities and lethality of our present internal security threats and realities necessitate a nuanced study of the evolving role of private security; a domain traditionally associated with safeguarding assets, but now assuming a far broader dimension and responsibility in our internal security architecture.

Private security, therefore, is a phenomenon that has re-emerged in force in the last half of the century, and has firmly established itself in many countries as part of policing methods.

Consequently, contemporary conversations on the state and security have shifted from the traditional assumption that security is an exclusive responsibility of the state.

The prevailing trend now focuses on the increasing role of private security outfits as dominant actors in our contemporary security landscape.

This is not alien to global security environment as the United Nations guidelines for prevention of crime proffer that individuals, communities, non-governmental organisations, civil societies and private sectors have imperative roles to play in enhancing security and community safety.

As we, therefore, explore the transformative trajectory of private security and its profound impact on our strategic approach to security, we see how private security has transcended beyond the conventional confines of risk management and loss prevention.

There is no doubt that the private security sector is fast becoming a pivotal force in navigating the intricacies of our contemporary security landscape. At its core, security is a local affair, and private security is inherently local, intrinsically woven into the communities it serves. The archetype of private security was once epitomized by local, untrained individuals colloquially known as “maiguards.”

Their responsibilities were confined to basic access control – being gatekeepers, emblematic of an era where the machinations of security were predominantly powered by physical might. Yet, we stand at a juncture where the wheels of security no longer turn solely through the grease of muscle; instead, they are powered by the profound force of information, aptly referred to as intelligence in the security lexicon.

Strategically positioned like sentinels in every nook and cranny of our communities, private security agents have evolved into vital information hubs which are synthesized into actionable intelligence for utilisation in security operations.

They are undoubtedly, no longer confined to the rudimentary task of gatekeeping, these agents have rather transformed into the vigilant eyes and perceptive ears of their localities, intricately connected with the pulsating heartbeat of their surroundings. In this metamorphosis, community policing emerges as a cornerstone, with private security seamlessly melding into the intricate fabric of their communities.

They transcend the conventional role, becoming trusted liaisons and architects of robust relationships that facilitate the exchange of crucial information. This localized intelligence proves invaluable, serving as a linchpin in preventing and mitigating security threats.

Furthermore, the adoption of intelligence-led policing, underscored by a focus on Human Intelligence (HUMINT), emerges as a strategic imperative. Rigorous training programs may help to equip private security agents with the acumen to gather, analyze, and disseminate actionable intelligence. Fostering a culture of vigilance and collaboration, private security transforms into a proactive force adept at countering emerging threats.

Technology, a formidable ally in this transformative journey, assumes a pivotal role. Advanced training in the utilization of cutting-edge tools such as CCTV, Access Control Systems, and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) empowers private security agents to not only enhance their operational capabilities but also contribute valuable intelligence to the broader security ecosystem.

There are a number of reasons why the private security industry expanded rapidly over the last twenty years: The growth of private security is directly related to the scaling down, and subsequent withdrawal, of the police from some of its functions. Private security companies fill the gap created by this withdrawal. Private property has increasingly become open to the public. Much of public life has moved away from public streets to ‘private-public’ property (private property which houses facilities extensively used by the public, such as shopping malls and entertainment centres). Owners of this property make use of private security to police the public who use such property. Consequently, private security companies are increasingly performing functions previously performed by the police. This has, and will continue to have, a significant influence on the functioning of the criminal justice system as a whole.

Historically, the police have often accused the private security of being poorly trained, and generally being composed of those who could not meet the standards to be police officers. The private security sector often views the public sector as being self-centred and arrogant. Despite the misconception that working together for a common goal is difficult to achieve, it is gladdening, (in view of the pervasive and prevalent insecurity challenge in our country), that the police and private security agencies are beginning to work together, at times unknowingly. Cooperation between private security sector and the public law enforcement is vital in dealing with both local crimes and organised criminality. This, therefore, raises the question as to what can be done to improve the perceptions of two areas towards each other, and foster cooperative efforts in resolving issues of crime and enhancing community safety in our society?

The events of 9/11 brought private security operations and public law enforcement closer. In the United States, cooperation between the public law enforcement and private security was evident during the anthrax scare that followed the attacks on World Trade Center. The events of 9/11 have helped build private/public policing partnership to prevent and respond to terrorism and public order in the US. This was demonstrated by the 2004 National Policy Summit project supported by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). This joint partnering effort involved the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Security Industry Association (SIA), ASIS International, the National Association of Security Companies (NASC), and the International Security Management Association (ISMA). Furthermore, private security in the United States is allowed to bear arms in their operations, although this varies from state to state, but requisite trainings are given and appropriate license is usually issued to legitimate their bearing of arms. In the US, Canada and UK, there is a mutually reinforcing division of labour between the Police and private security, aimed at reduction of crime and enhancement of community safety in the society. A report on forensic service delivery in Canada recommended the need to expand the role of the private security sector in order to provide timely and complementary security services to the police and the public. In United Kingdom, private security personnel out-number the public police by a ration of nearly 2:1, and between 1951 and 2001, total employment in the sector increased from 66, 950 to 161, 13.

In South Africa, the private security industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the country. Private security industry is increasingly performing functions which used to be the sole preserve of the police, like guards, monitoring, armed reaction, escorts, investigation and other related services to private individuals and companies. While the police seek to protect the public at large, the private security industry operates on a profit motive and is accountable to its clients only. Moreover, the police generally apprehend criminals after they have committed a crime, thus deterring potential criminals from committing future crimes. The private security industry, by contrast, seeks to prevent crimes from occurring in the first place. Private security operations in the country are basically: the guarding component; the armed response component; the cash-in-transit component; the electronic hardware component; and the investigation and risk management component. Private security officials in South Africa are allowed to bear arms for their operations; this is, however, not without appropriate trainings and licensing by concerned government institution. Unlike what obtains in our clime, in South Africa, due to the efficient regulation and control of private security services by the government coupled with the sophistication and effectiveness of the industry, many policing functions have been outsourced to the private security industry. The private security industry in South Africa is among the largest in the world, with over 9, 000 registered companies, 450, 000 registered active private security guards, and a further 1.5 million qualified, but inactive guards. Suffice to say that the total personnel of private security industry are more than the combined available personnel of the South African Police Service and South African army. This indicates that South Africa had 2.57 private security personnel to every police employee. Like in Nigeria, the private security industry in South Africa is regulated, and every private security company is required by the law to be registered with the Government authority before they can operate.

In Nigeria, the private security industry has experienced phenomenal growth since its founding in the early 1970s. From three companies to thousands of security outfits today. Private security has become a major part of the Nigeria’s economy, and there are currently between 1500 to 2000 private security companies employing in excess of 100, 000. The industry is rapidly growing with major industrial organisations, banks, oil companies and some government agencies employing their services. The private Guard Companies Act enacted in 1986 gave private sector companies the legal backing to offer security services to clients. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) regulates the operations of the private security in Nigeria, conducts periodic inspection of their operations and provides annual renewal of their licences. Although there are limitations to the optimal functionality of private security industry in Nigeria, which range from lack of practical law enforcement-private security sector co-operation and arrangement, prohibition of the use of firearm by private security outfit which reduces most private security agents to mere gatekeepers whose functions are limited to searching of individuals and opening of gates.

It is important to emphasise at this juncture that private security cannot replace the police. The two have different objectives and roles: Public policing aims to protect the public. Private security has a profit motive and has as its main objective the protection of its clients’ interests. The interests of private clients and those of the public are not always the same. Private security companies are accountable to the market and their clients. The police are accountable to the people and government. An argument in favour of expanding the private security industry’s role is that it allows the police to concentrate its resources on more serious matters. Private security outfits could thus play a greater role in acting as the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police. According to the Introduction Handbook on state regulation on civilian private security services, published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the growth in size of civilian private security has been necessitated by its expanding role in the contemporary security landscape. This has invariably created job opportunities to our teeming youths who ordinarily are predisposed to crimes by unemployment; thereby solving the issue of insecurity through job creation.

The truth remains that in our evolving and challenging security landscape, the nation as a whole will benefit from heightened effectiveness of the law enforcement agencies and private security organisations. Security, however, has a common goal, and security services protect both public and private places. This summit is an odyssey into a future where the convergence of human acumen and technological prowess reshape the contours of private security. As we traverse this transformative landscape, let us peel away the intricate layers of private security’s evolution and delve into its transformative role in shaping the security paradigms of our dynamic and ever-changing world, while also emphasizing that the prevailing security complexities and lethality in our present-day society demands that both the law enforcement community and private security industry work in synergy and greater understanding towards a more secure and safer Nigeria. I, therefore, look forward to insightful deliberations and collective wisdom that will undoubtedly emerge from our shared exploration and practical experiences on the evolving role of private security in contemporary society.

Thank you for your rapt attention and for gracing this summit with your presence.