Military pensioners protest in Abuja over benefit adjustments

…Demand implementation of consequential pension increases

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — Scores of retired military personnel on Wednesday protested in Abuja over the alleged non-implementation of consequential adjustments to their pensions following salary increases approved for serving military personnel.

The pensioners gathered at an open field in Area 10, Garki, near the Ministry of Defence, carrying placards with various inscriptions urging the Federal Government to implement outstanding salary adjustments in their pensions.

The protest triggered the deployment of security personnel, including soldiers, police and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), around the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Complex in Abuja.

Armoured personnel carriers were also stationed at the Ship House, Ministry of Defence, and the Armed Forces Complex as security agencies moved to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The pensioners, however, were prevented from accessing the Ministry of Defence headquarters as soldiers cordoned off the area.

The retired personnel said their grievances centred on the failure to reflect previous salary increases approved for serving military personnel in their pension payments.

They expressed concern that the latest salary increases approved for serving personnel could further widen the gap unless corresponding adjustments were made to the pensions of retired personnel.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved salary increases for military personnel, with officers from the rank of Colonel and above, including Brigadier-General, Major-General, Lieutenant-General and General, receiving a 30 per cent increase.

Personnel from the rank of Colonel to Warrant Officer were approved for a 50 per cent increase, while soldiers from Staff Sergeant to Private were to receive an 80 per cent increase.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, Innocent Anas, said pensioners were legally entitled to consequential adjustments whenever the salaries of serving personnel were increased.

He said the salary increase approved for military and paramilitary personnel in November 2025 had yet to be reflected in the pensions of retired personnel.

“Since last year, November last year, Mr President approved the new salary increase for the military and the paramilitary; it’s been in the news all over.

“November last year, this is August this year; they have not implemented it as if it’s a scam, and then a new pronouncement comes up again,” he said.

Anas argued that failure to implement the adjustments amounted to depriving retired personnel of their constitutional and legal rights.

“We have paid our dues in patriotic service to this nation. There is a constitutional provision that when you increase the pay of any personnel, there should be a consequential allowance, consequential adjustment for pensioners,” he said.

According to him, the latest salary structure should also be accompanied by corresponding adjustments to pension payments to prevent retired personnel from being disadvantaged.

“If they want to implement it by law, constitution, and the Armed Forces Act, there should be a consequential adjustment, that is, an increase in the pay of pensioners to meet up to par,” he said.

Anas warned that continued failure to review pensions in line with increases in the salaries of serving personnel would create serious disparities among retirees.

He said some recently retired personnel of lower ranks could end up receiving higher pensions than officers who retired several years earlier.

“What it means is that as a retired lieutenant colonel, I retired many years ago, my pension could be the equivalent of a lieutenant who retired just recently, because they don’t want to do the adjustment that is constitutional and legal,” he said.

He added: “A couple of sergeants who retired recently could be receiving a pension higher than that of a captain who retired 10 years back, and they served the same military.”

The pensioners called on the Federal Government to urgently address the outstanding adjustments and ensure that retired military personnel benefit from salary reviews approved for their serving counterparts.