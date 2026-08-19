IBB, Nwachukwu, Osoba, others pay tributes to Sam Amuka at Vanguard 40th anniversary

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, and former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, have paid glowing tributes to veteran journalist and Vanguard founder, Sam Amuka-Pemu, as Vanguard Newspapers marked its 40th anniversary.

The tributes were delivered on Wednesday at the launch of The Vanguard Chronology: 40 Years of Nigeria’s Leading Tabloid and the anniversary celebration held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Babangida, who was represented by Professor Mohammed Yahaya, described Amuka as a national icon and praised Vanguard for its contribution to journalism, democracy and the documentation of Nigeria’s history.

“I salute a national icon. We are not marking another year but celebrating a monumental year,” Babangida said.

According to the former Head of State, the 40th anniversary is a testament to Vanguard’s commitment to principled journalism and its influence on journalists and editors across generations.

He described Amuka as “a custodian of our collective conscience and a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Babangida said the anniversary publication was more than a book, describing it as a documentation of Vanguard’s contribution to Nigeria’s development over four decades.

“This work is far more than a book. For 40 years, Vanguard has shaped Nigeria’s history, a defender of democratic ideals. This publication is a tribute to that legacy that I am honoured to be associated with,” he said.

He also commended the Vanguard Media Alumni Association for producing the publication, saying the book provides an opportunity to understand Nigeria’s past while drawing lessons for the future.

Babangida said the Vanguard Chronology captures the principles and values that have guided the newspaper, particularly the courage and determination demonstrated by Amuka throughout his career.

“It is our sincere hope that this publication will serve as a historic document for unborn generations,” he said.

He urged Nigerians and members of the media to emulate Amuka’s exemplary life and values, while expressing gratitude to the Vanguard Media Alumni Association for the honour.

Also speaking at the event, Osoba described the occasion as historic, saying it was an opportunity to celebrate Amuka and his contribution to Nigerian journalism.

“It’s a historic occasion. Today, we are celebrating a person,” Osoba said.

The former governor recalled Amuka’s early days in journalism and described him as a risk-taker who played a major role in the establishment of The PUNCH before founding Vanguard in 1984.

Osoba also praised Amuka’s personality, describing him as a “jolly fellow”.

He further commended Amuka for creating an environment where columnists at Vanguard could freely express their views.

“Today, we are talking about a man who is as free as Uncle Sam. He allows his columnists to express themselves,” Osoba said.

In a lighter moment, Osoba spoke about Amuka’s love for food, joking about his regular visits to his favourite amala group despite having what he described as “the best cook in the world”.

Osoba thanked the chairman of the anniversary committee, members of the organising team and all those who attended to honour Amuka.

He described the 91-year-old journalist as “a great Nigerian journalist” who remains active in the profession.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu also commended Vanguard Newspapers for its contributions to Nigeria over the past four decades.

“Vanguard Newspaper has done so much for our country,” Nwachukwu said.

While noting that the African continent continues to face challenges, he called on Nigerian media organisations to take the lead in projecting the country positively and promoting national pride.

“Even though the African continent is still suffering, I am asking the Nigerian media to lead the charge one more time, to lead the media to sell the Nigerian pride,” he said.

Nwachukwu urged the Nigerian media to use its influence to tell the country’s story, highlight its achievements and promote a stronger sense of national identity.

The 40th anniversary celebration brought together prominent personalities from the political, business, diplomatic, security and media sectors, as well as former and current members of the Vanguard family, to celebrate the newspaper’s four decades of journalism and Amuka’s enduring legacy.

Vanguard News