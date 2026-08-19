NOPPMAN lifts onion export ban to Ghana, demands safe trade

Onions

…Seeks fair market access, uninterrupted offloading of consignments

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) has lifted its suspension on onion exports from Nigeria to Ghana, paving the way for the immediate resumption of cross-border trade between the two countries.

The association said the decision followed consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministries of Trade of Nigeria and Ghana, diplomatic authorities, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other institutions involved in resolving the dispute.

NOPPMAN announced the lifting of the suspension in a public notice dated August 19, 2026, signed by its President, Alhaji Aliyu Isah Maitasamu.

The association had earlier suspended onion exports to Ghana following what it described as unresolved challenges confronting Nigerian and Nigerien onion traders and exporters operating in the country.

The challenges reportedly centred on the reception, allocation and offloading of onion consignments at Kotoku Market.

NOPPMAN said the situation had raised concerns over the safety of traders, transporters and their consignments, as well as the uninterrupted conduct of legitimate cross-border commercial activities.

“Following subsequent interventions and steps towards establishing a more sustainable framework for onion trade, NOPPMAN resolved to withdraw the suspension and allow Nigerian onion exporters and transporters to resume operations in Ghana with immediate effect,” the association said.

The development is expected to provide relief to farmers, processors, marketers, exporters and transporters whose livelihoods depend on the movement of agricultural commodities across West Africa.

While lifting the suspension, NOPPMAN urged Nigerian exporters and transporters to conduct their activities peacefully and in compliance with applicable laws, customs procedures, phytosanitary requirements and ECOWAS trade protocols.

It also called for compliance with other relevant regional and international trade frameworks, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The association, however, urged stakeholders in Ghana to reciprocate the gesture by guaranteeing the safe reception, lawful movement, fair market access and uninterrupted offloading of legitimate Nigerian and Nigerien onion consignments.

It warned that disagreements arising from cross-border trade should not degenerate into intimidation, obstruction, violence or retaliatory actions.

According to NOPPMAN, disputes should instead be resolved through dialogue, consultation and established dispute-resolution mechanisms.

The association said the long-term solution to recurring challenges in the regional onion trade required the establishment of a permanent, transparent and mutually acceptable framework to protect producers, exporters, transporters, marketers and consumers across Nigeria, Ghana, Niger and other participating West African countries.

NOPPMAN expressed appreciation to the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments, diplomatic missions, ECOWAS and other stakeholders for their interventions towards resolving the issues that led to the suspension.

Maitasamu reaffirmed the association’s commitment to peaceful regional commerce, food security, economic cooperation and the protection of the legitimate interests of Nigerian onion farmers, traders and exporters.

He urged members and other stakeholders to comply with the directive, maintain peace and discipline in their operations and work towards a more predictable agricultural trade environment in West Africa.

He said the lifting of the suspension represented more than the resumption of onion exports, describing it as an opportunity for Nigeria and Ghana to strengthen bilateral trade relations and demonstrate that commercial disputes could be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.