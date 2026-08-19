2027: Those seeking ‘His Excellency’ must behave excellently — Obi

…Urges candidates to shun violent rhetoric, focus on issues

ABUJA — The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged politicians seeking elective offices in the 2027 general elections to conduct themselves in a manner worthy of the positions they aspire to occupy.

Obi made the call on Wednesday in a statement posted on his X handle after signing the first National Peace Accord for the 2027 presidential election alongside other presidential candidates.

The former Anambra State governor said his participation in the peace accord reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful and issue-based electioneering.

He said candidates must ensure that their conduct and rhetoric reflected the responsibilities associated with public office, urging political leaders to discourage their supporters from engaging in violence.

“My signing of the accord is a reinforcement of my continued commitment to insisting that we, as candidates, must conduct ourselves in a way that reflects the office we aspire to,” Obi said.

“Leaders must eschew all forms of violent rhetoric and rein in their followers to do the same.”

Obi said the 2027 elections should focus on issues directly affecting Nigerians, rather than personal attacks and political rancour.

He identified national unity, insecurity, poverty, the growing number of out-of-school children and the restoration of hope among Nigerians as some of the issues that should dominate the campaigns.

“The next elections must be strictly based on the issues that matter to Nigerians: unity, insecurity, pulling people out of poverty, reducing the number of out-of-school children, and restoring hope to the long-suffering people of our country,” he said.

He urged political supporters to recognise the commitment made by presidential candidates to free, fair and credible elections based on issues.

“Our supporters must see that we have all committed to free, fair, and credible elections based on issues and devoid of rancour,” he added.

Obi also delivered a pointed message to politicians seeking to be addressed as “His Excellency”, saying their conduct should reflect the title.

“Those of us wishing to be addressed as ‘His Excellency’ must behave excellently, and, more importantly, the process of attaining public office must be excellent,” he said.

The former governor said he welcomed the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

He also said the pledge by law enforcement agencies to remain impartial throughout the electioneering process should be taken seriously.

Obi called on his supporters to remain peaceful and committed to the electoral process.

“I call on my supporters to remain firm, determined, and peaceful,” he said.

He concluded with his familiar campaign message: “A New Nigeria is POssible.”