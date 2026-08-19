OPHK troops neutralise eight ISWAP fighters in Borno airstrike

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have reportedly neutralised eight suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in a precision airstrike in the Timbuktu Triangle of Borno State.

The operation followed credible intelligence indicating the presence of suspected terrorists at Thethangala, within the Timbuktu Triangle, a known area of insurgent activity.

Sources familiar with the operation told our correspondent on Wednesday that the strike was conducted at about 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, after a Guardian aircraft established the target overhead.

According to the sources, the aircraft identified eight suspected terrorists who had gathered and were apparently preparing to launch an attack on Nigerian troops deployed in the area.

The suspected fighters were subsequently engaged in a precision airstrike.

“Battle Damage Assessment shows all the terrorists neutralised, with no further movement observed after the strike,” the sources said.

The operation was also corroborated by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama.

The Timbuktu Triangle is regarded as a significant operational area for ISWAP activities, with terrorists using parts of the axis to regroup and launch attacks against military positions and communities.

The latest operation is part of the ongoing efforts by Operation Hadin Kai to disrupt terrorist formations, logistics networks and planned attacks across the North-East.

The military has intensified coordinated ground and air operations in areas where insurgents are attempting to regroup and regain operational footholds.

The security situation in the North-East remains fluid, with troops maintaining heightened vigilance against possible retaliatory attacks and attempts by terrorist groups to reorganise.

The military high command has continued to urge troops to sustain offensive operations against terrorist elements while maintaining operational readiness across the theatre.