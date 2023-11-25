Ondo crisis: Remain as Deputy Gov, Tinubu tells Aiyedatiwa

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

— To sign undertaking- Source

—- Tinubu has humbled Aiyedatiwa, appreciates Akeredolu’s loyalty -Group

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The over six months political logjam in Ondo state has been resolved by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu met with all the gladiators behind closed doors for over six hours at the villa, Abuja.

Those who attended the meeting included the National Chairman of the APC, Umar Gbanduje; embattled deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; APC state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin; Speaker of the House of Assembly; Hon. Olamide Oladiji and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Other include members of the House of Assembly; the Secretary to the Ondo State Government; Princess Oladunni Odu; the Governor’s aides including Dare Aragbaiye; Aminu Raimi; and the Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu.

Sources at the meeting told Vanguard in Akure that the president directed that the status quo should be maintained.

According to the source, “the President frowned at the move to declare Aiyedatiwa as acting Governor and warned that such must never happen in the state.

“President Tinubu directed that the deputy governor should go and resume work as deputy governor and not as acting governor.

“He also directed that the state executive council should remain intact ditto for the party exco, contrary to threats.

“The President went further to ask Aiyedatiwa to do a letter of undertaking and maintain peace in the state.

“Mr. President also appointed the SSG, Princess Oladunni, Party Chairman, Adetimehin and the Speaker of the House, Oladiji to monitor and report the deputy governor if he deviated from the resolution reached at the meeting.”

” The President also gave a matching order to the deputy governor to withdraw all cases instituted by him and his group in the court with immediate effect.

Recall that 11 members of the House of Assembly had planned to hold plenary in the state to declare the deputy governor as acting governor until it was scuttled following the intervention of the President.

The lawmakers were alleged to have been infiltrated by some powerful forces outside the state who were pushing for Aiyedatiwa to be declared as the acting governor.

It was also learnt that the National chairman of the party, Ganduje, bought into the agreement until the intervention of the President.

The move was said to have been instigated by the deputy governor in the company of the national chairman of the party, Ganduje.

Meanwhile, a group, the Progressives Mandate Renewal (PMR) has hailed President Bola Tinubu over his intervention in the political crisis in the state.

The group said Tinubu has again proved himself as the leader of the people and a compassionate leader who appreciates loyalty.

Its coordinator, Samson Ogunyemi said Tinubu had humbled the arrogance and pride displayed by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s group.

Ogunyemi in a statement, in Akure, said:” The target of the deputy governor’s group is to declare the governor incapacitated and oust the governor. They were fervently rooting for the governor to be disgraced out of office.

“While the meeting was going on, the deputy governor’s group was already jubilating on social media. They thought the outcome of the meeting would be in their Favour.

“This is a defeated expectation for the deputy governor and his group. Their wishes and expectations have been dashed and defeated. The people of the state can now see the true nature of the deputy governor.

“We are particularly happy that the President has ordered that the status quo must remain. This is the right step towards ensuring peace and understanding in the state.

“The resolution passed and the request by the President that Aiyedatiwa should sign a resignation letter undated, will tame his excesses and guide him into behaving proper.

“We will continue to appreciate President Tinubu and assure him of our commitment and undying support.”