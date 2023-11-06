Update: Two persons die as fire razes part of Canadian Embassy in Abuja

By Victoria Ojeme

Part of the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria on Monday was razed down by its power generating plant during repairs killing two persons that were part of the technical crew while one person escaped.

The source told Vanguard correspondent that others were blown out of the powerhouse due to the force of the sudden fire explosion.

Staff, who ran out of the embassy for refuge outside the gates told our correspondent that the fire broke out around 11:30 am as fire fighting trucks moved in to put out the flames while rescue operations were ongoing.

Our correspondent observed that staff of the embassy were being moved to safety under trees and other safe spaces in the embassy enclosure as an ambulance drove in to evacuate those affected.

Confirming the incident, the Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, told our correspondent in a phone interview that two people were fatally injured beyond recognition in the incident, while about three or four other victims had been rushed to the hospitals.

“Yes, yes, it’s true. We have two fatally injured beyond recognition and the others in the hospital, either three or four,” he said.

Adebayo, however, did not state the cause of the fire incident or whether the affected victims were foreign expatriates or Nigerian citizens.

“It was actually an explosion,” a security source has declared in reaction to the raging inferno at the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, maintaining that two people have already been confirmed dead.