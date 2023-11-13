Immigration mourns over death of four personnel

Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has expressed deep sadness at the death of four of its personnel who were returning from an official assignment in Kano state.

Service spokesman, Dr Aridegbe Adedotun at a news conference Monday in Abuja said; “Yesterday (Sunday), a group of 11 of our personnel were returning to Abuja from an official assignment in Kano, in an 18-seater official bus.

“Tragically, they were involved in a fatal accident a few kilometers from Kano. As a result, four of our personnel lost dear lives. This has been a deeply distressing and sorrowful moment for all of us within the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Seven of our colleagues who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano. Our thoughts and prayers are with them for a swift and complete recovery.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service, in light of this unfortunate incident, had to first ensure the families of the deceased were informed and supported before addressing the media.

“Arrangements for the burials of our departed colleagues are being organized with utmost care and respect”.

“The Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, is deeply grieved by this loss and is personally extending her condolences and support to the families of the deceased. The Service stands firmly with those left behind by their breadwinners during this distressing period.

According to him, an immediate investigation has been ordered by the Acting CG to ascertain the remote cause of the accident.

“We are committed to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event and will take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“This is a time of deep reflection for the entire Nigeria Immigration Service family. The Acting CGI has directed all Commands and Formation Heads to fly our flag at half-mast for the next seven days. We will observe a three-day mourning period in honor and memory of our fallen colleagues.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time. We ask for your respect for the privacy of the affected families as they navigate this immense loss”.