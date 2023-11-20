Gunmen attack Rivers assembly factional speaker’s residence

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Residence of the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the governor of the state, Hon. Edison Ehie, has been attacked by unknown armed men.

This was as the speaker said the move was to assassinate him, but he escaped by the whiskers.

The incident happened around 11:pm, Sunday according to a press release, Monday, signed by Ken Uchendu, Legislative Correspondent, Rivers State House of Assembly.

Uchendu in the statement claimed that the armed man came in Police uniform, alleging that the team was led head of a police tactical unit in the state.

Uchendu said footage of the invasion would be made public for confirmation, calling on President Bola Tinubu to hold the said police tactical team leader if there is any breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said: “The release reads: “At about 11 pm on Sunday the 19th day of November 2023, a group of Armed thugs and rogue Police Officers led by one SP. Irikefe London Owen, a superintendent of Police attached to the CTU B 3 RSV and CSP Salihu Masalachi attacked the private residence of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS, was fully armed to assassinate Mr. Speaker and his family.

“However, the thugs and rogue Police Officers led by the two above-named police officers in Rivers State were vehemently repelled in a gun battle by the official security details attached to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Barr. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, DSSRS.

“It is imperative to note that the armed rogues and officers were properly and fully captured by CCTV footage in the residence, which shall be made available to all media Houses, including CNN, Aljazeera and other National and International media outlets for the records.

“Let it be on record that Rivers people, boys, girls, women, men including the aged shall in our numbers occupy the streets stark naked in a demonstration against the Nigerian Police and those sponsoring violence in Rivers State, no matter how highly placed, Rivers people will resist them.

“Finally, should there be a breakdown of Law and order in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should hold the above-named Officers, the Rivers State Police Command and their sponsors in Rivers State responsible.”