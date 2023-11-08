Customs impounds contraband worth N1.2bn

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Federal Operations Unit, FOU Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, said it has impounded 13 trailers load of imported foreign rice, 17 vehicles, Indian hemp and other items with Duty Paid Value, DPV worth N1.2 billion.

Acting Controller of the FOU Zone A, Hussein Ejibunu, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos, said that in its continuous quest to prevent revenue loss through various infractions such as; under-valuation, under-payments, and wrong classification, the sum of N115.4 million was collected by the Unit through issuance of Demand Notices, D/Ns to defaulters.

Giving a breakdown of the seized items, he said “We were able to seize a total of 7,381 units of 50kg foreign parboiled rice from smugglers. This amounts to almost thirteen trailer loads of rice.

“A total of 17 vehicles were also seized from smugglers, who wanted to circumvent the law by evading duty payment. For the avoidance of doubts, our officers also intercepted 593 jerry cans (14,825 litres) of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

“Because of the volatility of this product, we have safely disposed of them in line with laid down due process. Other seized items include 657 pieces of used tyres, 167 (202 kg) parcels of Indian hemp, 39 bales of second hand-clothing, 100 packs of tomato ketchup, 4 units of used motorcycle, 600 cartons of GIV soap and 730 sacks of hide and skin hidden in a 1×40 container equivalent to 5,033 pieces.”

“I want to state that this Unit of the Service under my watch will make the remaining part of 2023 and beyond tough for smugglers in the interest of our country. We are ready to intercept them and frustrate their antics of concealment, illegal route passage, false declaration and under declaration.

“In addition, we are also determined to implement all the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, including the various penalties attached to offences while striving to ensure that perpetrators face the full wrath of the laws,” he noted.