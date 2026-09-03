Troops rescue six kidnapped victims in Kebbi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have rescued six kidnapped victims following credible intelligence on suspected terrorist activity at Mehinua Village along the Wasagu-Ayu Road in the Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Sept. 2, 2026.

A statement by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, made this known.

“Acting on the intelligence, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, where they made contact with the terrorists and engaged them with a high volume of fire.

“Troops’ prompt intervention forced the terrorists to flee and abandon their victims.

“Following the engagement, troops successfully rescued the six kidnapped victims unharmed.

“The rescued victims and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to the relevant community authorities for further necessary action.

“The successful rescue operation demonstrates the resolve by the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to safeguard the lives and property of law-abiding citizens across the Joint Operations Area.

“Operation Fansan Yamma appreciates the general public for its continuous support and urges them to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities within their localities to the nearest security outpost for prompt action.”