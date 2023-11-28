Alleged killer of Rivers DPO speaks from hiding

—Denies involvement in murder

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— The wanted suspected cultist and killer of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ahoada Division, Bako Angbashim, David Gift Okpala Okpolowu popular called 2Baba, has spoken from his hiding and denied involvement in the murder of the DPO.

2Baba in a voice note he made and sent to media in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said the news of the murder of the DPO came to him as a shock, adding he does not have a hand in it.

It will be recalled that cultists terrorising Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State had killed Angbashim during an operation in the state and ceased his decapitated remains.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the state, had following the development placed N100 million bounty on the suspect, after police had declared him wanted for killing their personnel.

But, 2Baba in the voice note, said he spoke to Angbashim few hours before he was murdered, stating that the news of the killing came as shocking to him.

He said: “I want to tell the whole world that my hand is not in the murder of the DPO. All this while, I never wanted to talk on this, but people are putting much concern, so, I said let me tell my people the truth.

“I am not involved in the murder. It is just that the thing happened in my community road. The day it happened, I was not there. I was shocked when I heard what happened.”

He confirmed that he has accepted the state government amnesty to cultists but that he went to take back his gun when their rival cult members started killing his men without any intervention.

He said: “We had taken all our rifles and given to government, but opposition refused to submit theirs. So, those people started attacking us with their guns. We regretted that we submitted our guns to government.

“Those opposition cultists started killing our people. They killed my younger brother. They burnt down our house. This was the annoyance that made me go back for gun play.”

2Baba said he was only a freedom fighter and does not involve in kidnapping, illegal bunkering and other criminal activities.

He said he was not being sponsored by any traditional rulers, that he is self sponsored.

“The gun play I went back to, I did not go back so that I will use it to intimidate people or disturb people. Everybody knows that I don’t kidnap, I don’t involve in bunkering. I give attention to my business. Everybody here knows my business. I am into sand dredging,” the suspect added.