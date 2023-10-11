Video: ‘RCCG worldwide stand by you’, Adeboye backs Israel

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reacted to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG worldwide stand with the people of Israel.

Pastor Adeboye stated this in a video clip posted on his verified X handle on Wednesday.

It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name.#Israel #peace pic.twitter.com/xpZAzdYh9Q — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) October 11, 2023

The cleric, who noted that his prayers are with the people of Israel, said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.

“It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”

Recall the Israel-Hamas war claimed hundreds of innocent civilian lives and with thousands of casualties since the war broke out on Saturday.