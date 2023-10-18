Lionel Messi reacts to Inter Miami exit

By Enitan Abdultawab

Lionel Messi has dispelled rumours that he will sign a loan deal to leave Inter Miami and play for another team.

As Messi and Inter Miami failed to qualify for the playoffs, rumours had flown around that the Argentine might go out on loan during Inter Miami’s post-season break.

However, after Argentina World-Cup qualifying win against Peru, the 36-year-old was played down the feasibility of a loan move.

Messi said: “No.

“It’s a shame [we didn’t qualify]. We came very close. I missed the last few games. We had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us, we played every three days, we traveled. But we won a tournament, which is important for the club and for what is coming next year,” he said after Argentina’s 2-0 win at Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

“I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC] and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November. After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It’s the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people. In January, I will return again to do preseason. Start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always.”

For the first time in October, the World-Cup winner started a game and played the entire minutes.

The 36-year-old was crucial to Argentina’s victory on Wednesday as he netted twice and produced a few magical moments including one he left three Peru players in the wake of a feint.

Messi now has become CONMEBOL’s leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers with 31 goals. They have won all their four qualifying matches and now face Uruguay and Brazil in November.