Tinubu sacks Gwandu as CEO NASENI, appoints Halilu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has terminated the appointment of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, “By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”