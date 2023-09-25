Police arrest Ogun former Council Chairman

By James Ogunnaike

The impeached Chairman of Ijebu East local government, Wale Adedayo, has been allegedly arrested by the Ogun State Police, over a petition by the State government.

Adedayo, who was first suspended and later impeached by some of the local government lawmakers, had accused the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds and meant for local governments in the state in the last three years.

Adedayo revealed his arrest by the police via a Facebook post on his timeline, saying that he is ready to die.

Adedayo wrote, “Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State government wrote a petition against me.

“If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare!”

Adedayo was impeached less than two weeks ago after he had earlier been suspended following the allegation against the governor.

The former Chairman was also invited and detained by the Ogun State Command of the Department of the State Services, DSS, on the same allegation, for some days before he was released.

Adedayo had in a letter written to a former governor of Ogun State and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Olusegun Osoba, alleged that the local governments in the state were running on zero allocation.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

Confirming the arrest of her husband, wife of the former Chairman, Mrs Kafayat Adedayo, explained that her husband was arrested by officers numbering about 10 from the State police command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mrs Adedayo said the police officers informed that his arrest was based on a petition written against him by the state government.

“They came on Monday afternoon in a Mistubishi car to effect his arrest. About four of them were in uniform, while others were in mufti.

“The police operatives said they were acting on instruction based on a petition filed against him by the state government.

“He was accosted to Abeokuta by the police,” she said.

When contacted , the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed Adedayo’s arrest.