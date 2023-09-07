PEPT ruling a charade – MBF

….condemns resort to technicalities to dismiss suits

.. urges petitioners to head to Supreme Court

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu as a charade.

The MBF faulted the decision of the Tribunal to dwell on technicalities to dismiss the suits when election panels had been cautioned against the act in the resolution of election disputes.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who made the position of the forum known Thursday, urged the petitioners to take the matter to the Supreme Court in the interest of justice.

Hear him: “That ruling to us was a charade. We are encouraging the petitioners to continue to the Supreme Court.

“Even the ordinary Nigerian who is not a lawyer will find fault with that ruling. How do you say it is constitutionally unacceptable for someone to hold dual passports or dual nationality but the filing of the issue was not okay and therefore it is thrown out.

“And there were many funny things that were based on technicalities. Though I am not a lawyer, but the fact is that if somebody is not fit to be a president, he is not fit to be a president. Why use technicalities to say though he is not fit, he is fit because the person who made the complain did not put it right. The issue is still there.

“So we feel disappointed in the judgement and we encourage the petitioners to move ahead to the Supreme Court and let justice prevail.”