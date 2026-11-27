By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the judgment directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr. Abdulghani Arobo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the 2027 general elections.

In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of justices, the apex court held that evidence before it established that Arobo scored the majority of lawful votes cast at the primary election conducted by the APC.

The apex court, in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris Baba, said it found no reason to dislodge the concurrent decisions of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which declared Arobo the bona fide winner of the APC House of Reps ticket.

Consequently, it dismissed, as lacking in merit, two separate appeals marked SC/CV/830/2026 and SC/CV/795/2026, which were lodged by the APC and its preferred candidate for the election, Mr. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe.

The appellants had sought to set aside the October 9 judgment of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which directed INEC to recognise Arobo as the authentic candidate of the APC for the election.

In processes before the court, Adelegbe insisted that he won the primary election the APC conducted in the constituency on May 16 and was duly nominated as the party’s candidate for the seat.

He faulted the Court of Appeal’s refusal of his application to tender evidence to prove that he won the primary and that his name was uploaded by the APC to INEC’s portal as the party’s candidate for the House of Reps election.

Listed as respondents in the appeal were Arobo, the APC and INEC.

According to the appellant, the appellate court, in deciding the appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/1235/2026, wrongly affirmed an earlier verdict that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered on August 5, which recognised Arobo as the APC flag bearer.

In the 18 grounds of appeal filed before the Supreme Court through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, Adelegbe contended that the judgments of the lower courts occasioned a miscarriage of justice against him.

Alleging that he was denied a fair hearing, the appellant told the apex court that he was not joined as an interested party in the suit that led to his removal as the APC candidate for the election.

The appellant further contended that the court’s refusal to grant a motion on notice, brought pursuant to Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021, for leave to adduce fresh or additional evidence, proved fatal to his case.

He identified the additional evidence sought to be tendered as statutory public documents, which included the APC’s official candidate forwarding letter dated June 26, 2026; his Form EC9 affidavit; the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) submission receipt dated July 11, 2026; and a certified true copy (CTC) of the official APC Election Committee result sheet, showing that he polled 13,094 votes.

Adelegbe said the essence of the application was that, had Arobo joined him as a party in the suit leading to the High Court judgment, he would have provided sufficient evidence showing that he was the person declared the winner of the APC primary for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

On another ground of appeal, he argued that the Court of Appeal erred in law and reached a perverse decision when it affirmed the trial court’s judgment, which was delivered in total breach of Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution and without joining him as an indispensable and necessary party, upon the erroneous finding that no final declaration or return had been made in his favour.

He said the appellate court erred in law when it held that he was bound by the trial court’s proceedings under the doctrine of “standing by” and that his interests were adequately represented and defended by the APC.

It was further the appellant’s position that the doctrine of estoppel by “standing by” strictly requires clear proof that the non-party had full, actual notice of the institution and pendency of the suit, possessed a direct interest in the subject matter, and consciously made an informed election to stand by and allow others to fight his cause on his behalf.

Adelegbe noted that he deposed in his uncontroverted affidavits that he was never served with any documents relating to the suit filed by Arobo, on which the trial court’s judgment was based, and hence he “had absolutely no actual or constructive knowledge of the suit until after final judgment was delivered behind his back on 5th August 2026, thereby making it legally impossible to invoke the doctrine of ‘standing by’ against him.”

He added that the Court of Appeal erred in law when it held that Arobo was justified in bypassing the final appellate organ of the APC, the National Working Committee (NWC), after waiting 11 days.

The appellant also faulted the appellate court for holding that Arobo’s suit at the trial court was properly commenced by originating summons under Paragraph 7(1) of the Pre-Election Practice Directions 2026, despite “grave, hostile and conflicting factual allegations raised in the suit.”

He prayed the apex court to issue an order affirming his candidacy and directing INEC to recognise, publish and maintain his name, profile and nomination particulars as the duly nominated candidate of the APC for the constituency.

Likewise, the APC, in its appeal, insisted that Adelegbe was validly nominated.

However, the Supreme Court held that there was no merit in the appeals, which it dismissed without cost.

In his reaction shortly after the judgment, Arobo, who applauded the judiciary for doing justice in the matter, urged his opponents to close ranks and support him to ensure victory for the party at the poll.