‘My life under threat’ — Ondo Speaker cries out over ‘juju’ scare at residence

— We didn’t receive a bride to impeach Dep Gov

— All 26 lawmakers signed notice – Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Er Hon Olamide Oladiji, has raised the alarm that his life is under threat over the impeachment notice served by the deputy governor of the state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Rt Hon Oladiji raised the alarm in Akure after some fetish objects were dumped in front of the gate of his residence, at midnight on Sunday

The fetish objects were dumped at the gate of the Speaker lodge, ahead of the plenary to commence the impeachment of the deputy governor, tomorrow ( Tuesday

This development created apprehension in the state, as residents discuss it in hushed tones.

Following the scary development, the speaker, has called on the security agencies to save his soul and that of other members of the House following threats to their lives since the commencement of the impeachment process against the State’s Deputy Governor,

According to him, “Early this morning, his attention was drawn together a ritual sacrifice placed In front of his official lodge.”

The lodge which” requires renovation is only used sometimes for Parliamentary meetings.

“I have not been using the place except sometimes for parliamentary meetings. At least, we have been there for more than two times for meeting but I don’t sleep there because the place requires overhauling with its present state.

“Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed in the lodge. Aside that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members. There have been a lot of pressure on me.

“I am using the medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these people who have been threatening my life and other members.

“This threat started since the day we began the impeachment notice . I have already reported to NSCDC among others security agencies”

We didn’t receive bride to impeach deputy gov- Speaker

The Speaker, also debunked the rumour that the lawmakers collected N5 million to initiate the impeachment process

Rt Hon Oladiji said that the 10th Assembly under his watch will not compromise on such sensitive matter.

“Whenever there is an impeachment case like this, people think that the executive must have lured the legislature to begin the process.

” I want to tell the whole world that we did not receive any gratification from anybody or anywhere. We are doing our work as lawmakers

“We appropriate and at the same time, monitor what we appropriate. Let me tell you, 26 lawmakers have now signed the letter which we will serve the deputy governor today”

“The House will today serve the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa a letter on the alleged gross misconduct.”

The Speaker noted that the House was unable to serve the Deputy Governor the Notice since the commencement of the process last week.

He, however, said that the house has now secured court affidavit which gives the house a legitimate right to serve the Deputy Governor.

According to him “all the 26 lawmakers have appended their signature on the petition. The Deputy Governor is expected to reply the house within seven days of notice