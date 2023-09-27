LAWMA shuts another market over filthy environment

…marks others for shutdown

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has shut Oke-Odo Market, near Ile-Epo, Abule Egba, over reckless waste disposal and gross environmental abuse.

Recall that LAWMA had two days ago shut Oyingbo and Alayabiagba Markets, on Mainland council of the state over unhealthy environment

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who announced this on Wednesday, said the move became necessary, to make them comply with environmental laws and regulations, and to warn defaulting markets around the state, to do the needful or risk a closure.

He said, “The closure of Oke-Odo Market underscores LAWMA’s commitment to ensuring that public spaces meet the required cleanliness standards. We will not compromise on the health and well-being of residents.”

Gbadegesin stressed that the decision was a significant stride in LAWMA’s efforts to sanitise the state, ensuring that public spaces are conducive for business activities and safe for all residents.

He added that the closure of the market served as a stark reminder that adherence to cleanliness standards was not negotiable.

“This action is part of a broader initiative by LAWMA to create awareness and enforce sanitation regulations across various markets in the state.

“Markets that do not meet the prescribed cleanliness standards will face similar consequences as Oke-Odo Market.”

Gbadegesin, therefore, urged market operators and stakeholders to take the action as a wake-up call to institute robust cleanliness practices within their premises.

“LAWMA remains dedicated to providing guidance and support to markets striving to comply with the sanitation regulations”, he said.

The LAWMA boss, also called on residents and business owners to support current efforts of the Authority to establish a more hygienic and livable environment across the metropolis, adding that a clean environment was not just an aesthetic concern but a fundamental aspect of public health.

Gbadegesin implored the populace to engage the services of assigned Private Sector, Participant, PSP operators, instead of resorting to disposing of their waste indiscriminately, adding that LAWMA would not fail to wield the hammer against markets or individuals that flout environmental laws in the state.

For waste management related issues, he urged the public to call LAWMA toll-free numbers: 617 and 07080601020.