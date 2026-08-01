Police probe killing of Catholic priest in Kogi

The Kogi Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the killing of Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi, whose lifeless body was discovered on July 29 in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Afusat Saliu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja.

Saliu said that police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene after receiving a report of the incident.

She said the victim’s body was recovered and evacuated to a hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

According to her, the corpse was subsequently deposited at a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

She said that the deceased was later identified as Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi of St. Paul Parish, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi.

The spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Naziru Kankarofi, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough, discreet and professional investigation.

“The directive is aimed at unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident, identifying all persons connected with the crime and ensuring that those found culpable are brought to justice,” she said.

Saliu appealed to members of the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation or the circulation of unverified information that could prejudice the ongoing investigation.

She said investigators were actively pursuing all available leads and assured that the command would keep the public informed as investigations progressed.

The command also assured the family of the deceased, the Catholic faithful and the general public that no effort would be spared to ensure that justice was served.

(NAN)