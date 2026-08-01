Osun election: INEC conducts mock accreditation, confirms BVAS readiness

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday conducted a mock accreditation exercise ahead of the Aug. 15 Osun governorship election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who monitored the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“So far, I have visited four polling units. My assessment is that we are satisfied that the BVAS is working perfectly ahead of the election.

“This is a mock accreditation, and its purpose is to ensure that our tools, particularly the BVAS, function effectively on election day.

“From what I have seen, I am pleased that the machines are working,” he said.

Amupitan, however, noted that an initial challenge encountered during the exercise involved the rejection of old Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), which was promptly resolved.

“As you have seen, both the old and new cards are now being successfully accredited.

“That is the essence of this exercise—to address such issues ahead of election day.

“The ICT director has confirmed that the problem has been fully resolved,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC chairman visited Post Office Polling Unit and St. Peter’s Primary School Polling Unit, both in Ward 1, Obokun Town, Obokun Local Government Area, for on-site assessment.

He also visited Okinni/ Olorunsogo/Ofatedo Okubanjo (Printing Press Polling Unit) in Egbedore Local Government Area, and Ataoja Ward D, Ogo-Oluwa Kitan, in Osogbo Local Government Area.

(NAN)