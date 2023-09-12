Kaduna Govt, FIDA, NGO join forces against Gender based violence

By Ibrahim Hassan

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Kaduna State, Mr Sule Shuaibu has declared the state government’s willingness to collaborate with groups and organisations in promoting the legal and social protection of women and girls against sex and gender based violence( SBGV).

He spoke in Kaduna during a one day workshop organised by an NGO, International Alert Nigeria in collaboration with International Federation of Women Lawyers (FiDA) Kaduna State Chapter, on sensitization and addressing harmful cultural norms and practices that promote SBGV.

While assuring that the Kaduna State Government will always stand by the NGO and its collaborators in their campaign, the Commissioner said “we would also fight to the last any gender based violence..We’ve such unit in the Ministry of Justice, we don’t take it lightly,we would not take it lightly and I’m assuring that we would fight it to the last wherever it is identified. We would not compromise.You’ve the Governor of Kaduna State now,he is one that has zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially the ones that affect women and girls.”

He pledged the state government’s support and assistance in fighting the menace, and commended the state chapter of FIDA for their resilience in the fight against SGBV.

In his remarks, Country Director of International Alert Nigeria,Paul Nyulaku,

represented by the Program Manager, Anicetus Atakpu, said the workshop would focus on addressing the deeply rooted

harmful cultural norms and practices that perpetuate SGBV in Kaduna State.

“This workshop signifies a significant stride forward in our joint commitment to confront and eradicate the cultural norms and practices that underpin SGBV in our communities. I wish to convey our profound appreciation to our invaluable collaborators, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FiDA) Kaduna State Chapter, for their unwavering support in organizing

this event. It’s also important to recognize that this workshop has been made possible through funding from the UK Government under the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF),” he said.

According to him, the “iinitiative is a crucial part of our ongoing project titled “Promoting Stability, Access to Justice, and Accountability in North-West Nigeria: Samun Adalchi Shine Kwanciyar Hankali (Achieving Justice Promotes Stability).”

“This project is dedicated to supporting stabilization, local justice, and the prevention of SGBV by fostering inclusivity, accountability, and conflict

management to reduce violence in Zamfara and Kaduna states.”

“Our approach involves inclusive participation of community groups in alternative dispute resolution and local justice initiatives, building community capacities to resolve both historical

and emerging disputes. It ensures that local justice mechanisms are inclusive, providing

opportunities for survivors and marginalized groups to seek redress and actively engage in decision-making processes.”

“Additionally, it empowers marginalized groups, including women

and their leaders, as well as Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), to amplify their voices and advocate for the resolution of their concerns. Importantly, we aim to create a supportive environment for women and other vulnerable groups by addressing and preventing SGBV.”

“Today, we assemble not merely as individuals, but as change champions. Our dedication is aimed at forging a safer and more equitable society for all. The topics we will delve into are not abstract; they are immediate and pressing realities that impact countless lives, particularly those of women and girls, in our communities.”

Throughout the course of this workshop., we will navigate the intricate landscape of these harmful cultural norms and practices. We seek not just to understand their origins and manifestations, but, crucially, how we can collaboratively challenge and transform them. Our objective transcends mere awareness; it is to trigger action. Today, we convene with the purpose of crafting practical strategies and solutions that can be effectively implemented in our communities to address the root causes of SGBV.”

“I encourage each one of us to be active participants in today’s discussions, to generously share your wisdom and experiences, and to engage in fruittul collaboration. Let us depart from here

ot only enriched with knowledge but also equipped with the tools to drive positive change in our communities.”

“As we embark on this collective journey, let us keep in mind that it is our shared responsibility to disnante the bariers posed by harmful cultural norms and practices, ensuring justice,equality, and safety for every individual, regardless of gender.

Thank you for your presence and unwavering dedication to this vital cause. Together, we have the power to create lasting change,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu represented by a Director; Sa’adatu Gambo said Kaduna has zero tolerance for Sex and Gender based violence and encouraged members of the public to be involved in fighting the menace.

She said there were 5 referral centers across Kaduna State for victims, even as the state Governor has just inaugurated a shelter where victims of the violence could have respite.

Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)Kaduna State Chapter,Aisha Abdu

Mohammed, charged the Kaduna State Government to do more , together with other relevant stakeholders in fighting the menace.

Also,Sidikat Adeboye of FIDA admonished parents to be vigilante as sex and gender based violence could be happening in their homes without them knowing.

In a communique agreed upon by participants at the workshop, they agreed that SGBV is a horrific offence that has lasting negative effects on the victims/survivors.

“It is a pandemic that requires all hands on deck to treat this cancer worm. Hence the need to highlight practical solutions that will help the fight against SGBV and strengthen the protection of women and children in our society.,” they said.

They however, recommended that SGBV should have a stipulated timeline And should be pseudo-generic cases as the longer the case takes the less likely for conviction, due to loss of evidence and witnesses.

According to the participants, sensitisation should be continuous, while the method may be adaptive. “Communities need to feel heard and seen so as to encourage survivors (women and children) speak out more about their abuse .”

“Economic empowerment for women and girls should be invested in heavily, this will provide independence and a sense of identity for them, and also economic protection.”

“There is need to carry-out a robust and thorough investigation, in order to gather enough evidence that prosecutors can use to win cases and ensure a conviction.”

“There should be training for personnel handling cases in family courts and increased funding for running these courts.”

“Rape is a criminal offense and such cases are between the state and the defendant, no one has the right to settle a rape case privately especially as it attracts a capital punishment.”

“There should be monitored interaction between children and relatives and neighbours of the opposite gender; this includes bathing, playing privately etc.”

“Sex offenders register should be made public so as to alert communities of a perpetrator in the community .Expose minors to information about sexual abuse and rape so they do not fear reporting to an adult about sexual abuse. The report from SARC should carry the name of the offender, as this is crucial in securing a conviction in court. Offender’s names should not be kept anonymous where the survivor has declared his name,” they added.