Carter Centre picks Lagos for women capacity devt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State has been selected among 12 cities by The Carter Centre for the implementation of the “Inform Women, Transform Lives Campaign”, to drive capacity development among women for broad socioeconomic development across the globe.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a press briefing, on Thursday, at Alausa, Ikeja, to inform residents on the selection of Lagos City and the launch of “Inform Women, Transform Lives” Campaign in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the driving force behind the state’s success at the competition was made possible through contributions by the Ministries of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Information and Strategy Youths and Social Development, Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment as well as Special Adviser, SA, to the Governor on Legal Matters.

According to him, the contributing Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, would play a critical role in the implementation process.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said the City of Lagos “Inform Women, Transform Lives Campaign” is basically to ensure that women can seek and receive information from all tiers of governments irrespective of their status, tribe and religion for capacity development.

According to him, such a capacity development drive would enhance macro development for the State, the Nation and the Globe.

“Two months ago, Lagos State participated in the Carter Centre competition with other 300 cities across the globe and was among the few that got selected for the “Inform Women, Transform Lives” programme.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, led two others commissioners at the briefing.