Obasanjo urges Church to be ‘Militant’ in driving righteousness, transformation

Calls for stronger role in tackling Nigeria’s challenges

By Olayinka Latona

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the Nigerian Church to reclaim its prophetic role in transforming society, saying the country would have witnessed greater progress if Christians had been more committed to advancing righteousness.

Obasanjo made the call on Sunday during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Annual LAWMNA International Convention of The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), LAWMNA Territory.

Speaking at the convention themed “Church Militant on Earth,” the former President challenged the Church to become more active and committed in fulfilling its divine responsibility.

Clarifying his use of the word “militant,” Obasanjo, who was a former military officer, said it meant being “zealous and active in service” and not associated with violence.

“Being an ex-military man, I understand what being militant means. It means to be zealous and active in service,” he said.

The former President, who recently returned from a European meeting focused on global peace and humanity’s common good, noted that more than 200 conflicts were currently taking place around the world.

He questioned why Nigeria continued to experience insecurity, poverty and social challenges despite having a large Christian population and numerous churches.

“In Nigeria, do we have peace, security, prosperity and love, yet we have churches?” he asked.

Obasanjo urged the Church to rise to its responsibility of promoting peace, love, righteousness and genuine human transformation.

“If we have a militant Church on earth and in Nigeria, it would have been a different situation for us in this country,” he said.

He described the convention theme, drawn from 1 Timothy 6:12, as a call to action for Christians to contribute positively to society.

“The convention theme is a challenge to us all. We have something to do and a contribution to make to the world as God has created it. Children of God, we have a task ahead of us,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria can become a prosperous nation if the Church remains committed to its values and responsibilities.

“For Nigeria to become a land flowing with milk and honey, rather than a nation plagued by poverty and insecurity, we must be zealous and active as the Church Militant on earth,” he added.

Obasanjo also congratulated TACN on the 50th anniversary of the annual convention, describing the milestone as evidence of growth and maturity.

Church facing severe persecution — TACN President

In his sermon, the National President of TACN, Pastor Lawrence Olusesan Oladele, said the Church was facing serious challenges and persecution globally.

Oladele warned of what he described as a growing threat against Christianity in some parts of the world, saying believers must remain committed to defending the faith.

He urged Christians to see themselves as soldiers of Christ engaged in a spiritual battle, while cautioning believers against lifestyles inconsistent with their faith.

“If you are still engaging in sins, adultery and fornication, engaging in fighting and strife in the Church, we are not yet soldiers of Christ,” he said.

The cleric encouraged Christians to embrace their identity in Christ and remain steadfast in their faith.

The 2026 LAWMNA Territory International Convention, themed “Church Militant on Earth,” began on Saturday, August 1, and will end on Friday, August 7, 2026, at the TACN International Convention Grounds, Olorunda-Ketu, Lagos State.

The 50th edition of the convention has attracted thousands of worshippers from Nigeria and beyond.