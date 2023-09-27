CAF names hosts for 2025, 2027 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has named Morocco hosts for the 2025 AFCON, while a joint bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania got the nod for the 2027 AFCON.

Morocco won the hosting right by garnering 22 votes, after Algeria, Zambia and a joint bid by Nigeria/Benin Republic withdrew before the voting.

At their voting at the Cairo Marriott Hotel in Egypt on Wednesday, the Executive Committee of CAF announced the North Africans and East Africans as hosts for the 2025, 2027 editions respectively.

A joint bid by Nigeria and Benin Republic as hosts for the 2025 or 2027 AFCON did not make the cut .

Nigeria hosted the competition in 1980 and co-hosted with Ghana in 2000.

CAF also unveiled the joint bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, as the winning bid for 2027 fiesta, after second round of voting.

Morocco will be hosting the AFCON for the second time, after it hosted in 1988 while Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will be hosting for the first time. (NAN)