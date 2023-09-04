Art communities eulogise Yusuf Grillo at museum opening

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It’s amazing what late professor Yusuf Adebayo Cameron Grillo’s children have done with his former workspace. The transformation is thrilling especially to those who knew pa Grillo’s former art studio at his Ikeja residence.

It took the architectural expertise of a team of Arc. Theo Lawson’s Total Consult, to creatively beat the iconic artist’s workshop into an edifice that now serves as the Yusuf Grillo museum; managed by GrilloArt, a holding company.

GrilloArt is the handiwork of five of Grillo’s children; Morayo Anthonio, Bodunrin Adeyemi, Gboyega Grillo, Oladipo Grillo and Akinkunmi Grillo, established as a memorial to carry on with the legacy of the renowned artist and art teacher.

The museum opened last Saturday for private viewing and on Monday August 28, to the public. The museum’s establishment is designed to further the artistic legacy of Yusuf Grillo while also projecting it to the world so as to foster artistic education and promote cultural exchange.

On display are varied memorabilia of the artist’s life and works in permanent collection for posterity as well as his own personal collection of works of his contemporaries which he collected over the years. The museum’s archives house several objects and documents dating as far back as the 1830s in addition to quite splendid nuggets of history drawn from his Lagos – Brazilian genealogical connections.

As the art community gathered for the opening, it was all accolades for Yusuf Grillo, an intellectual, artist, educator and researcher whose contributions to the art scene have been nothing short of revolutionary.

“The museum will serve as a hub for cultural exchange and artistic dialogue in hosting a spread of activities and engagements,” says the curator, Dr Odunayo Orimolade.

Dr Orimolade further hinted that the space “aims to become a treasure trove for art enthusiasts, a resource spiral for researchers and a platform for nurturing emerging talent. This museum is not merely a repository of art; it is a sanctuary of inspiration.”

She expressed hope that the museum will continue to take visitors on an immersive journey through Yusuf Grillo’s life, creative evolution and intellectual prowess, adding, “As we unveil the Yusuf Grillo Museum, we celebrate the start of a dream to honour an artist whose legacy continues to shape the artistic landscape. We all should let this museum stand as a beacon of creativity, a bastion of culture, and a reminder that art is the universal language that binds us.”

Veteran artist, Kolade Oshinowo, one of the regulars at pa Grillo’s studio, confessed to have missed his way to the museum, owing to the transformation that has taken place. “We know how this place used to be so, we thank God for the transformation and we thank God for the life of prof Grillo.” Reliving his encounters with Grillo, Oshinowo said, “My story is not complete without prof Grillo. I’m like an extension of the family and whatever happens, I’m still connected with the children. He doesn’t like anything celebration. He is quiet to a fault. He is a quiet achiever, he does so much and you will not hear about it, he just keeps going. It was when I joined the Society of Nigerian artists, SNA, that I realised he was running everything on his own. He was spending his money. I learnt a lot from him and the legacy that he left, nobody can step into his shoes because they are too large.”

While recognising the contributions of prof Grillo to the art industry as well as his children’s efforts at carrying on with his legacy, renowned art collector, Prince Yemisi Shyllon noted that “It’s one thing for us to come into this world and it is another thing for us to have children. May God bless us with children like these and may we live meaningful life.

I used to come here to celebrate Christian and Muslim feast with baba. Baba was somebody very free in thoughts.”

Quoting both the Koran and the Bible, he said that its expedient for us to live impactful life, noting that “Grillo has gone, he has conquered. You cannot tell the history of YABATECH without mentioning Yusuf Grillo. People like Grillo have done so much starting from YABATECH, to Ahmadu Bello University, to Nsukka.”

Prince Shyllon advised the management of the GrilloArt to ensure they organise residencies, workshops, fellowship programmes etc, so that the space can be busy. He also enjoined them to look for partnership with private institutions to ensure the place never dies.

Also speaking, the head of the visual art department of Lagos State Council for Art and Culture, Ayoola Mudashiru, who represented the director of the Council, Mr Idowu Tosin, said he was thrilled by the monument put in place to promote art and culture. To honour pa Yusuf Grillo, he promised to do everything possible to ensure that the Lagos state government contributes towards pushing the project noting that, anything Lagos state does for Grillo can never be too much.