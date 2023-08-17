Why we’re commencing postcodes, Address, Verification system implementation soon — PMG

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, says the NIPOST would soon commence implementation of digital postcodes and Address Verification System (AVS) to boost revenue generation and prevent insecurity.

The PMG disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that implementing the Postcode and AVS by October this year will help NIPOST contribute to the country’s revenue and end the challenges associated with Know Your Customer (KYC).

According to him, “NIPOST is embracing digital transformation to elevate operational efficiency in a world where digital solutions and data utilization have taken centre stage, an increasing number of postal operators.

He said: “The National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System is an initiative that has the potential to significantly improve nationwide service delivery, enhance security, and generate revenue for NIPOST and other government agencies.

“Our teams worked hand in hand with esteemed partners, including the National Population Commission (NPC), The National Space Research and Development Agency, (NASRDA), Office of The Surveyor-General of the Federation(OSGOF), NETPOST, Avaris Worldwide and other government agencies.

“It also has far-reaching public and private sector benefits, including crime prevention, identity fraud reduction, emergency services coordination, border control, e-commerce, data collection, financial inclusion, healthcare access, and tourism”.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission, NPC, Nasir Kwarra, said the Commission would only relent once the postcode is implemented.

The NPC Chairman, who was

represented by the Federal Commissioner, Bayelsa State, Mrs Glory Izonfuo assured his unflinching support to NIPOST in ensuring the success of the project.

Technical Partners to NIPOST, Micheal Akinlose and Taslim Salaudeen, said the AVS would be a game changer in Nigeria’s National development and economy.