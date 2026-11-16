Five killed as gunmen attack communities in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

At least five persons have been killed in fresh attacks on communities in Mangu, Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, raising fresh concerns over the security situation in the state.

The latest incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday, November 15, when suspected terrorists attacked Zwagal community in Jipal District of Mangu LGA, killing three persons, while others were reported missing.

Two other persons were killed in separate attacks in Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs.

A resident of Zwagal community, Silas Nanfwang, who confirmed the incident, described it as sad and called on security operatives to go after the perpetrators.

He said, “It is a very sad incident; security operatives should intensify efforts and go after those responsible for this attack to ensure they are brought to justice.”

In a related development, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has raised the alarm over renewed attacks on communities in Riyom and Barkin Ladi LGAs, which claimed two lives within hours.

According to a statement by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, “The latest incident occurred at about 5:20pm on Sunday when armed attackers invaded Sho village in Barkin Ladi LGA and killed Da Ishaku Pam Vwos, aged 79.”

The association added, “Earlier, at about 1:57am on Sunday, armed attackers invaded the Sambak community in Hoss District, Riyom LGA, killing Dauda John Davou, 42.”

It further stated, “The Jol community was attacked around 12:10am the same day. However, the attackers encountered resistance as alert local vigilantes responded to the threats.”

BYM said the incidents followed other attacks recorded in the area on Wednesday.

“These incidents followed Wednesday’s shooting of Joshua Doro Dafwel in Jol, who is currently receiving medical attention.

On the same day, Ina Arin was killed when he and his friend, Abok Gyang, were ambushed on their way home to Dorong village in Foron District. Gyang narrowly escaped,” the statement said.

While commending local security volunteers, the association warned that communities should not be left to defend themselves against armed attacks without adequate support.

“Communities should not be left to defend themselves against armed attacks without adequate and sustained support from security personnel,” it said.

BYM called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang and relevant security agencies to urgently strengthen security deployments in vulnerable communities, investigate the killings and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

“We are particularly concerned that these attacks continue despite repeated security assurances and high-profile political engagements in Plateau State,” the association said.

“The killing of a 79-year-old man in his community further underscores the vulnerability of innocent residents, including the elderly, who deserve protection and the right to live without fear.”

The association added, “The people of Plateau deserve more than promises; they deserve concrete action and the assurance that their lives and communities are protected.”

It further stated, “Behind every casualty is a grieving family and a traumatised community. Our people deserve to sleep peacefully, return home safely and go about their daily activities without the constant fear of being attacked or killed.