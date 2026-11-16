Mayweather visits Sanwo-Olu, plans boxing academies in Nigeria

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of plans to establish boxing academies and talent development programmes across Nigeria.

Mayweather, an undefeated former five-division world champion, is in the country to introduce the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, an initiative aimed at discovering, training and promoting young Nigerian boxers.

The programme will feature boxing academies and development schemes planned for Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other cities across the country.

The first event under the initiative is scheduled for 2027, when Mayweather is also expected to participate in a boxing contest in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who received the boxing icon at Lagos House, Marina, expressed the state government’s readiness to partner on the project.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, the governor said the initiative presented opportunities to develop grassroots boxing talent and attract international sporting events to Lagos.

“It was a pleasure to receive American professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Lagos House, Marina.

“His vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, starting here in Nigeria, and bringing international boxing events to Lagos presents opportunities for our young people and the sports industry.

“Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events. We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed.

“We look forward to exploring these opportunities and strengthening Lagos’s place as a leading destination for sports and entertainment in Africa,” he said.

Earlier, Mayweather also met with the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, who described Lagos as an ideal destination for boxing events.

Fatodu also commended the state’s sports infrastructure under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Mayweather’s visit comes ahead of his scheduled exhibition bout against Australian boxer Matt “The Jedi” Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.

The proposed initiative has attracted interest among Nigerian boxing enthusiasts, with expectations that the academies could provide opportunities for young talents to receive professional training and gain exposure to international boxing.