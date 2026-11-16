Trailer crash affects 18 in Abuja, several feared dead

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By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Eighteen people were affected on Sunday when a trailer loaded with granite stones reportedly suffered brake failure and ploughed through traffic at Tipper Garage Junction along Dutse-Bwari Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The accident, which occurred at about 5pm, involved the granite-laden trailer, two other trailers, two Peugeot cars and two commercial tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

A road safety official, Mr Victor John, confirmed that about 18 people were affected but said the number of fatalities had yet to be established.

John, however, expressed fears that several victims might have died, considering the critical condition of some of those involved before they were evacuated to hospital.

An eyewitness said the trailer, which was descending from the Bwari axis, reportedly developed brake failure around Usuma Dam, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle subsequently rammed into several vehicles and bystanders along the road before crashing into the premises of AYM Shafa Filling Station at Tipper Garage Junction.

The impact reportedly pulled down the filling station’s gates and perimeter fence.

One of the victims, a female driver, was said to have had both legs severed in the crash.

Two other victims were reportedly trapped inside one of the affected vehicles for more than two hours before sympathisers joined the rescue effort and evacuated them to hospital at about 7:15pm.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene were reportedly overwhelmed by the scale of the incident, as the extensive damage to the vehicles made the rescue operation difficult.

The number of people confirmed dead or injured was not immediately available as of the time of filing this report.