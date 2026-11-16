Schoolchildren escape gunfire during Customs, smugglers shootout in Badagry

By Esther Onyegbula

Some schoolchildren narrowly escaped being hit by stray bullets on Monday after operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) allegedly opened fire while pursuing suspected smugglers in Kweme community, Badagry West Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on November 16, 2026, sparked panic among residents, particularly schoolchildren who were on their way to school when the alleged shooting took place.

According to reports, the Customs operatives, who were travelling in an official vehicle, were pursuing suspected smugglers when they allegedly opened fire, forcing residents and schoolchildren to flee for safety.

The shooting reportedly caused tension in the community, with residents expressing concern over the potential danger posed to innocent people, especially children who were caught in the vicinity of the operation.

A video circulating on social media also showed a Customs vehicle reportedly involved in an accident alongside another vehicle during the incident. However, the circumstances surrounding the collision, including what led to it and whether anyone sustained injuries, remained unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The incident has further heightened tensions between residents of Kweme and operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service over what some community members have described as repeated incursions into their neighbourhood during anti-smuggling operations.

In reaction to the incident, some women in the community reportedly staged a protest on Monday, taking to the streets to express their displeasure over the alleged shooting and the risks it posed to residents.

The protesters raised concerns about the safety of community members, particularly schoolchildren, and called for greater caution in the conduct of Customs operations within residential areas.

They reportedly urged the authorities to ensure that anti-smuggling operations were carried out in a manner that would not endanger innocent residents or disrupt the safety of the community.

The development has renewed concerns about the need for security operatives to exercise restraint and adopt measures that protect civilians while carrying out their lawful duties.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Customs Service had yet to issue an official statement on the incident or respond to the allegations of shooting involving its operatives.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting, the reported vehicle collision and the conduct of the officers involved could not be independently established.