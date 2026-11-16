AA Leadership Crisis: Udeze urges INEC to recognise him

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Kenneth Udeze, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise his leadership of the party following the withdrawal of a Supreme Court appeal by a rival factional leader, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje.

Udeze, in a statement on Monday, said the development had brought an end to the prolonged leadership dispute within the party.

He said Omo-Aje had withdrawn his appeal, marked SC/CV/162/2024, which challenged the January 26, 2024 judgment of the Court of Appeal in appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/955/2022.

According to Udeze, the Court of Appeal had dismissed Omo-Aje’s appeal and awarded N1 million in costs against him in favour of the AA National Chairman.

He said the appellate court found no merit in the appeal and affirmed his leadership of the party.

Udeze further explained that Omo-Aje subsequently approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision but applied to withdraw the appeal ahead of its scheduled hearing on November 16.

Describing the development as a victory for the rule of law, Udeze congratulated members of the National Executive Committee, state chairmen, local government and ward executives, as well as party supporters across the country.

He urged INEC to recognise his leadership as the authentic national leadership of the Action Alliance and accept candidates nominated by his faction for the 2027 general elections.

The party chairman also cautioned the electoral commission against dealing with any rival faction or accepting candidate lists submitted by individuals outside his leadership, warning that such action could lead to post-election litigation.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force to prevail on INEC to comply with the court’s decision. Udeze maintained that the Action Alliance remained united under his leadership.