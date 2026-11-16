APC chieftain urges Amaechi to stop criticising Tinubu

…Says delegation of duties reflects leadership, not ineptitude

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Princewill Dike, has urged former Minister of Transportation and African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, to stop criticising President Bola Tinubu over his leadership style.

Dike, a member of the APC Presidential/Rivers Rainbow Coalition Candidates Campaign Council, said the President had the constitutional and administrative discretion to delegate responsibilities to anyone he considered capable.

He argued that delegation of duties was a hallmark of effective leadership rather than evidence of incompetence, as allegedly suggested by Amaechi in his recent remarks.

Amaechi had reportedly spoken about his experience working closely with Tinubu during the 2015 presidential campaign, questioning the President’s capacity based on his approach to assigning responsibilities.

Reacting, Dike described such an interpretation as a misunderstanding of leadership principles.

“To interpret the delegation of responsibilities as a sign of ineptitude shows a misunderstanding of the principles of leadership,” he said.

According to him, the ability to identify competent individuals, assign responsibilities and harness their intellectual capacities is one of the defining attributes of effective leadership.

“No successful leader can personally undertake every responsibility,” he said.

Dike maintained that effective leaders distinguish themselves by building teams of capable and resourceful individuals whose expertise strengthens decision-making and promotes result-oriented governance.

“Leadership is not about being a jack of all trades or attempting to control every aspect of administration, but about building a competent team, providing direction and ensuring accountability in the discharge of assigned duties,” he added.

To support his argument, the APC chieftain cited the biblical account of Moses and his father-in-law, Jethro, in Exodus 18:14-26, where Jethro advised Moses to appoint capable men to handle disputes among the Israelites rather than bear the entire responsibility alone.

He said Moses accepted the advice and appointed leaders over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens, establishing a system of shared responsibility that improved administration and reduced his workload.

Dike also cited Jesus Christ’s delegation of responsibilities to his disciples, as recorded in Luke 9:1-2 and 6, as well as the appointment of Stephen, Philip and five others by the early Apostles to handle administrative responsibilities in Acts 6:1-7.

“Delegation of duties is key in governance,” he said, adding that the examples demonstrated that delegation was a longstanding principle of effective leadership and should not be misconstrued as weakness.

He further referenced renowned neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s 2008 book, Take The Risk, which discusses the Bible as a source of practical wisdom for everyday living.

On the political implications of Amaechi’s comments, Dike challenged opposition politicians to present credible alternative economic policies rather than focus on personal criticism of Tinubu.

He said those seeking to lead the country in 2027 should demonstrate their preparedness through concrete policy proposals capable of addressing Nigeria’s economic and developmental challenges.

Dike also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s political prospects ahead of the 2027 general election, cautioning opposition politicians against underestimating the President’s political experience and mobilisation capacity.

He particularly highlighted the political influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing him as a significant factor in political calculations ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The APC chieftain maintained that the forthcoming electoral contest would require more than political rhetoric and personal attacks, insisting that opposition candidates must demonstrate an understanding of contemporary political realities and present convincing alternatives to Nigerians.