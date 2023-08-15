Two die in Ogun separate road crashes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two persons in the early hours of Tuesday lost their lives in separate accidents along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the first collision occurred at midnight near Heyden Petrol Station and involved two adult males.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for FRSC in Ogun, disclosed that one person lost his life in the accident, while the second individual emerged unhurt.

Okpe revealed that the vehicle involved in the accident was unidentifiable, suggesting a potential hit-and-run case.

The deceased’s body was transported to Idera morgue in Sagamu.

The second accident took place around 04:25 am near the Toll gate on the Sagamu-Abeokuta route.

Okpe stated that a Mack tipper truck (JBD483ZY) was involved in the crash and appeared to be speeding, resulting in a loss of control.

“The probable cause of the solo accident was excessive speed, which led to loss of control and subsequent collision,” explained Okpe.

The crash involved two adult males, with one fatality and the other escaping unscathed.

The deceased’s body was also taken to Idera morgue in Sagamu.

In response to these accidents, Anthony Uga, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, described the crashes as avoidable if caution was exercised and basic traffic rules were followed.

Uga extended sympathies to the victims’ families and advised road users to prioritize safety while traveling.