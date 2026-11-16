Senegals forward #11 Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his teams first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group J qualifying football match between Senegal and Sudan at Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, on November 12, 2026. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP)

Premier League duo Nicolas Jackson and El Hadji Malick Diouf scored on Monday as Senegal beat Sudan 4-2 to virtually clinch a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Cameroon trounced Namibia 3-0 and Benin snatched a late 1-0 win over the Central African Republic to move close to qualification for the marquee African competition.

Senegal, Cameroon and Benin have 10 points each from four matches and could all be confirmed as qualifiers on Tuesday depending on the other result in their groups.

Cameroon and Senegal are former AFCON champions while the furthest Benin have progressed is the round of 16 at the 2025 tournament.

Jackson came to Africa last week, having scored nine goals in all competitions for Aston Villa this season. He opened the scoring in a 4-1 home win over Sudan last Thursday.

He also broke the deadlock with a fourth-minute goal away to Sudan, who hosted the match in South Sudan because of a civil war in their homeland.

Defender Diouf, who moved from relegated West Ham United to Brentford during the close season, doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Sudan staged a second-half comeback to draw level after 75 minutes through goals from substitute Al Gozoli Nooh and Salaheldin Adil.

But a late Senegalese rally saw Pathe Mboup restore the lead, then set up Paul Mendy to score in added time.

– Cameroon romp –

Senegal won the final of previous edition of the AFCON 1-0 in extra time over hosts Morocco last February.

But CAF declared Morocco champions because most of the Senegalese team temporarily left the field to protest a penalty, which Morocco missed when play resumed.

Senegal have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to overturn the CAF ruling and a decision is expected this month.

It took Cameroon 12 minutes to score away to Namibia through Mahamadou Nagida. Goals from Ryan Fosso and Saidou Alioum in the second half completed the victory.

Benin left it late to secure maximum points with debutant Ede Oloko netting in added time. The goal condemned the Central African Republic to a fourth straight loss.

Elsewhere, Zimbabwe outplayed Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in Harare, Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo and a Jordan Ayew penalty earned Ghana an unimpressive 1-0 win over Somalia in Essipong.

In the six matches on Monday, Zimbabwe were the only host nation to actually play at home. Central African Republic, Eritrea and Namibia do not have international-standard stadiums.

A civil war that erupted in April 2023 prevents Sudan from playing in Khartoum and Somalia cannot stage AFCON qualifiers due to security concerns in the Horn of Africa.

AFP