By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

As the Federal Government prepares its 2027 budget, it is stepping up efforts to cut overhead expenditure by directing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to maximise the use of existing government-owned facilities instead of spending public funds on hotels and other privately owned venues for official meetings.

The move is part of a broader cost-saving initiative by the Federal Ministry of Finance, through its Efficiency Office (E-Office), to eliminate avoidable expenditure, improve the utilisation of public assets and ensure value for money in government operations.

According to Efe Ovuakporie, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance, in a statement in Abuja on Monday evening, under the initiative, “The Office is working towards establishing a coordinated system that will enable MDAs to identify and access available meeting and conference facilities across government institutions, thereby reducing the need to hire commercial venues for official engagements.”

She added, “A major component of the programme is the compilation of a comprehensive directory of meeting facilities owned by MDAs nationwide. The directory, which will be published on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website upon completion, is expected to provide government institutions with information on available facilities and make it easier to locate suitable venues.

“The arrangement will also enable MDAs with under-utilised conference facilities to generate revenue by making them available to other government institutions, while reducing pressure on government overhead budgets.”

Ovuakporie said the initiative aligns with the Efficiency Office’s mandate to promote value for money, reduce overhead expenditure, monitor the utilisation of public assets and identify areas of waste across government institutions.

In a related development, the Office recently inspected shared government facilities across the five South-Eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, as part of efforts to identify underutilised public infrastructure and opportunities for cost savings.

The inspection covered selected Federal Secretariats, Federal Polytechnics, Federal Medical Centres and Federal Universities.

The exercise assessed the condition, availability, utilisation and maintenance of the facilities, with particular attention to areas where improved management could enhance productivity and reduce unnecessary government spending.

Among the findings were under-utilised office spaces and facilities, deteriorating furniture, fittings and equipment, as well as inadequate maintenance of some offices and common areas.

The inspection teams also identified opportunities to improve the utilisation of conference facilities and strengthen the organisation, storage and preservation of official records.

The Efficiency Office engaged the management of the institutions visited on measures to address the identified shortcomings, including regular maintenance schedules, proper asset inventories, improved records management and more effective arrangements for sharing available facilities.

The findings are expected to inform recommendations for strengthening the management of government assets, promoting cooperation among institutions and ensuring that infrastructure acquired with public funds delivers maximum value.

The office emphasised that the inspections were not intended to apportion blame but to identify areas requiring improvement and encourage more responsible management of public resources.

The Federal Ministry of Finance said the interventions underscore the need for government institutions to look inward, make better use of existing infrastructure and eliminate avoidable costs through improved planning, coordination and resource sharing.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the Federal Government’s drive to rein in overhead expenditure by ensuring that public institutions utilise available resources before committing additional funds to facilities and services that the government already possesses.