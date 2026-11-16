By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has disowned Prince Nweze Onu, who allegedly parades himself as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, describing him as an impostor who has no authority to speak or act on behalf of the party.

The party also warned that Onu could face arrest over alleged impersonation, insisting that he had long been expelled from its fold alongside Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The NNPP’s position was contained in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta.

He accused Onu of misrepresenting his political affiliation and attempting to create confusion about the party’s leadership.

According to Oginni, Onu is not a recognised official of the NNPP and should not be regarded as its spokesperson or representative.

“Prince Onu is not qualified to speak on behalf of our great party. He is, at the last count, a member of Kwankwasiya in NDC,” the National Secretary stated.

Oginni further called on media organisations to exercise caution and verify the political affiliations and official positions of individuals before publishing statements attributed to them as representatives of political parties.

“We are using this opportunity to call on all media houses to ensure that due diligence is done on verification of the status of individuals before publication,” he said.

The party also condemned what it described as an attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Onu, dismissing his remarks as politically motivated and an attempt to attract attention from the Presidency.

Oginni described Onu as an expired politician and rabble-rouser, arguing that his comments should not be taken seriously.

“Onu is an expired politician and a rabble-rouser trying to get the attention of the Presidency. Nobody should take him seriously,” he said.

The NNPP reiterated that Onu had no mandate to speak for the party, warning that individuals who falsely claim official positions within its leadership structure could face legal consequences.