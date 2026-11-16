Femi Ajasa

The Management of Vanguard Media Limited announces with profound sorrow, the death of its Online Editor, Mr Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, who passed away on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness. He was aged 44.

A statement from the Editor, Mr Eze Anaba, said his death is a massive loss to the Vanguard family and the journalism profession.

Mr Ajasa was a valued member of the Vanguard family, who made significant contributions to the growth of the company’s digital operations and online journalism.

Born into the Ajasa family of Ajido, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Olufemi Ajasa obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication, specialising in Journalism, from Lagos State University between 2004 and 2009. He further honed his professional skills with a certification in Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, in 2015.

He began his journalism career as a photojournalist with National Mirror Newspaper in February 2012, where he worked until November 2013. He joined Vanguard Media Limited in December 2013 as an online reporter and content developer, serving until September 2016.

He subsequently moved to TheNewsGuru.com, where he worked from 2016 to 2021, first as Online Editor and later as Team Lead and Head of Digital Operations. In December 2021, he joined Pulse as Editorial Quality Assurance Manager.

Ajasa returned to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position he held until his death.

His return marked the continuation of a relationship with the organisation that began early in his professional career.

The management of Vanguard Media Limited deeply regrets this irreparable loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, professional associates and all members of the Vanguard family.

At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and that the soul of our departed colleague finds eternal rest.

The Service of Songs/Wake-Keep in honour of the deceased will hold at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m.

Other funeral arrangements will be announced by the family

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.