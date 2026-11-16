Accuse Eko Power, TCN of shifting blame; say businesses losing billions

By Cynthia Alo

Residents of more than 200 estates along the Orchid Road axis of Lekki, Lagos State, have staged a protest over prolonged electricity outages, accusing Eko Power Limited and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of shifting blame for the persistent disruption.

The residents, under the aegis of the Lekki Conservation Estates Community Development Association (LECECODA), demanded the immediate restoration of electricity supply, provision of individual prepaid meters and construction of a dedicated injection substation to serve the Orchid Road corridor.

They also called for a technical audit of the Maroko 33kV feeder, through which the community receives electricity, and urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to investigate the quality of service being delivered to the area.

The protest, which took place at the weekend, followed what the residents described as five years of engagements and unfulfilled commitments by the electricity distribution company.

It also came barely a week after the Minister of Power, Mr Joseph Tegbe, reportedly assured residents of Lekki and Ajah communities of improved electricity supply.

The protesters, comprising landlords, tenants and business owners, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Orchid Road Deserves a Substation”, “Orchid Road Band B = Band Nothing”, “We Pay Premium Rates But Get Zero Reliability”, “Eko Power Failed Promise” and “Constant Power Outages Are Killing Businesses on Orchid Road.”

Addressing journalists during the protest, LECECODA President, Bode Akinwande, said the community had received virtually no electricity for more than four months despite continuing to receive electricity bills running into millions of naira.

Akinwande described Orchid Road as a 7.5-kilometre corridor housing approximately 200 residential estates, alongside schools, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets, clubs, churches and mosques.

He said the community’s size and contribution to Eko Power’s revenue made the absence of a dedicated injection substation particularly concerning.

He said: “For the past four months, we have received virtually no supply. In the month of October, we did not receive two hours of supply cumulatively. And unfortunately, members of this community, various estates, have received bills in millions. And this is not acceptable to us at all.

“For five years, the leadership of this community has engaged directly with Eko Power, and before it, the former management known as EKEDC. Several meetings have been held, and several commitments have been made. None of them have been implemented.”

The LECECODA president said the current management of Eko Power also met with community stakeholders at Orchid Hotel and made further assurances, but residents had yet to witness any significant improvement.

He said the association formally wrote to the acting Managing Director of Eko Power in October, outlining its concerns and requesting a meeting.

According to him, the company subsequently appealed to the community to suspend its planned protest and allow more time for the situation to be addressed, but the residents rejected the request.

Akinwande said the Maroko 33kV feeder experienced frequent trips, resulting in repeated interruptions, particularly whenever rain threatened.

He added that electricity supply was sometimes restored for barely two minutes after four or five days without power.

“We are paying for a service level we do not receive. The Maroko 33kV feeder trips on a daily basis. At the slightest threat of rain, supply is lost within minutes. In recent weeks, supply has been restored for as little as two minutes after intervals of four to five days without power,” he said.

He demanded that Eko Power either restore electricity supply in line with the community’s Band B classification or review its bills to reflect the actual service delivered.

He also called for a time-bound plan to address the persistent feeder failures and a commitment to construct a dedicated injection substation for the area.

“If they are sure of their service delivery, they should be ready to give all the individual houses within Orchid Road, whether gated or not, prepaid meters. Then we know that it is pay as you use,” he added.

Akinwande further urged TCN’s Ajah Transmission Station to explain the prolonged outages and work with Eko Power to restore stable electricity supply.

He warned that the residents would sustain the protest until there was a noticeable improvement.

“The people of Orchid Road have shown patience and goodwill over many years. That patience has now been exhausted. We remain open to constructive engagement, but we will continue to pursue every legitimate avenue available to us until our community receives the reliable power supply it pays for and deserves.

“If we do not see a stable power supply next month, we are going to gather again. It will be monthly until we receive an appreciable improvement on power supply to us,” he said.

Also speaking, the immediate past president of LECECODA, Osas Airen, said his estate, Buena Vista, spent about N56 million monthly on diesel despite operating a blended electricity arrangement that provided only about 12 hours of power daily.

“As we speak, we owe our diesel supplier. That’s how bad it is,” Airen said.

The association’s Public Relations Officer, Faith Oliver, said more than 200,000 residents and businesses in the community had suffered losses running into billions of naira.

She said businesses dependent on refrigeration, including restaurants, supermarkets and frozen-food outlets, were particularly affected, as alternative sources of electricity could not adequately sustain their operations.

Oliver added that the outages had also disrupted water supply because electricity was needed to pump water into residential estates, forcing some households to purchase water from suppliers.

Similarly, Chairman of DPK District Estates, Adeyinka Adetukasi, said the existing electricity infrastructure was inadequate for the size and power demand of the Orchid Road corridor.

He said the facilities frequently tripped whenever electricity supply was restored, questioning the continued billing of residents for electricity they did not receive.

Eko Power reacts

In response to an October 20 letter from LECECODA, Eko Power Limited said its management had reviewed the issues raised by the community and engaged its technical and operational teams to identify immediate and long-term solutions.

The company attributed the supply constraints to a combination of factors, including limited power generation availability, gas supply challenges affecting generating companies, disruptions on critical TCN infrastructure serving Lagos and operational challenges within sections of the Maroko 33kV network.

Eko Power said it would undertake a comprehensive technical audit and network patrol of the Maroko 33kV feeder and associated infrastructure, covering feeder routes, distribution transformers, protection systems and other critical network assets.

It also said its technical teams had intensified feeder patrols, fault detection, sectionalisation and restoration interventions to reduce the frequency and duration of outages.

The company added that further measures were being evaluated to improve fault isolation, minimise the impact of network disturbances and enhance service reliability.

It also proposed a virtual stakeholder engagement involving its management and technical personnel to discuss the community’s concerns, ongoing interventions, the proposed technical audit and a practical way forward.

However, residents told Vanguard that although the virtual meeting was subsequently held, there had been no improvement in electricity supply.

They said the situation had deteriorated further, with the community recording fewer than 10 hours of electricity supply throughout October.

The residents also alleged that Eko Power’s response to their October 20 letter came only after the company became aware of the planned protest.